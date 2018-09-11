Harford man facing second life sentence after second sex assault conviction

Similar crimes nine months apart, in July 2005 and April 2006. Two single women, each blindfolded with a T-shirt and sexually assaulted in or near their homes.

It took 11 years, but one man, Glenn Raynor, 49, of Forest Hill, has been convicted in both crimes.

Raynor, who is already serving a 100-year sentence in the 2006 case for breaking into a woman’s Bel Air home and raping her, faces another life sentence in the 2005 assault.

On Sept. 4, Raynor was found guilty by a Harford County jury of first-, second- and third-degree sex offenses in the July 2005 case. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 4 before Circuit Court Judge M. Elizabeth Bowen.

Raynor was indicted and charged in February, after the Harford County Sheriff’s Office reopened investigations of unsolved sexual assault cases in August 2017 to review evidence collection kits, also known as rape kits, from those past cases, according to Cristie Hopkins, director of media relations for the Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier in 2017, the Maryland General Assembly had passed a law that precluded destruction of rape kits, Harford County Deputy State’s Attorney Diane Adkins Tobin, who prosecuted the Raynor case, said Monday.

“They started looking at them to see if anything could be done, if there were any viable cases,” Adkins Tobin said.

The 2005 case was one of three cold cases for which the Sheriff’s Office submitted evidence for testing, Hopkins said. The three other cases were returned from the lab as inconclusive and went back to cold case status.

Evidence collection has changed significantly since 2005, when investigators were looking mostly for bodily fluids like semen, saliva and blood, Adkins Tobin said.

“Because DNA technology has had so much advancement, it’s no longer limited to bodily fluids, it’s skin cells, other cells they couldn’t find in 2005,” Adkins Tobin said. “In 2005, they wouldn’t have found DNA from that kit, but in 2018 they were able to get very good DNA because of advances in technology and science.”

One of the cases Det. Greg Dietz reopened was the 2005 sex assault of a 25-year-old woman who had been out with friends.

Raynor abducted the woman from the front porch of her Abingdon home on July 31, 2005 just before 3 a.m., blindfolded her with a T-shirt, took her to an unknown location, sexually assaulted her and left her alongside the road in Constant Friendship in Abingdon, according to Hopkins.

The victim was never able to identify her attacker, Adkins Tobin said.

In August 2017, Dietz sent the evidence collected in that assault to the crime lab, which developed DNA from some of her clothes and swabs, she said.

When it was put into the national database, Dietz got a hit that the DNA collected from the 2005 cased matched Raynor’s, which was already in the system from the 2006 assault.

Raynor had cut the phone lines and broken into the Bel Air woman’s home and raped her in April 2006. Like the first victim in the 2005 case, the Bel Air woman was blindfolded and assaulted. She couldn’t identify her attacker, but suspected Raynor.

When Raynor was questioned by police, they collected DNA evidence he left on the chair he sat in. It matched DNA in blood collected from the victim’s patio and a pillowcase found at her house and Raynor was charged in September 2008.

Raynor was found guilty by a Harford County jury in June 2009 of first-degree rape and two first-degree sex offenses and sentenced in September 2009 to 80 years for the rape and 10 years each for the two sex offenses, to be served consecutively.

in the 2005 case, Dietz obtained a search warrant for new DNA from Raynor, collected it and sent the new DNA to the lab “and it was a match,” Adkins Tobin said. It was the only male DNA found on the victim and her clothing, she said.

Adkins Tobin said she intends to seek the harshest sentence possible in the 2005 case. Raynor could face a second life sentence, she said.

Adkins Tobins said that due to new DNA evidence capabilities, cases are being retried after 30 and 40 years, convictions are being overturned and people sentenced to life in jail are being released. Harford County has had a half a dozen murder convictions from the 1970s and early 1980s overturned in recent years and new trials granted, with some of the convicted killers being freed because the cases were so old they could not be retried after key police investigators and witnesses had died.

“That’s why I thought it was important to have a second conviction for Mr. Raynor, so we can be sure, if 40 years from now that were to happen, we can know there’s something else to hold him on,” Adkins Tobin said. “This shows how dangerous a person he truly is. My goal is that he never take another breath as a free man.”

The trial and testimony were difficult for the victim, Adkins Tobin said.

“But she did it. I think she’s relieved to know he’s been identified and he’s looking at a life sentence on top of the time he’s doing now,” Adkins Tobin said. “She never knew. For 13, almost 14 years, she never knew who did this to her, who attacked her. She lived constantly looking over her shoulder.”

That’s the way many women have to live, unfortunately, Adkins Tobin said.

“We’re programmed that way anymore. We’re careful where we park our cars, walking across the parking lot, going home. Some of us even get scared when we take the trash out,” she said. “That’s just the way we live our lives because of people like Mr. Raynor. That’s not right, it’s not fair, but that’s how we live our lives.”

