Harford Muslims to host community Ramadan dinner June 2

People of all faiths are invited to a dinner in Harford County celebrating Ramadan on Saturday, June 2.

Members of the local Muslim community will celebrate and reach out to their neighbors of all faiths by hosting a traditional Ramadan iftar, or fast-breaking dinner, at Masjid Al-Falaah in Abingdon.

“As more than 1.5 billion Muslims worldwide celebrate Ramadan by fasting and appreciating the blessings given to us, it is equally important for the American Muslim community to reach out to our neighbors as an example of true Islamic ideals,” said Dr Rehan Khan, president of Masjid Al-Falaah.

“We are here to show our friends and neighbors that American Muslims will continue to be contributing members of our society,” Khan said.

Ramadan, which this year started on May 16, is the ninth month on the Islamic lunar calendar during which Muslims abstain from food, drink and other sensual pleasures from break of dawn to sunset.

The fast is performed to learn discipline, self-restraint and generosity, while obeying God’s commandments. Fasting, along with the declaration of faith, daily prayers, charity, and pilgrimage to Mecca, is one of the “five pillars” of Islam.

The end of Ramadan will be marked by communal prayers called “Eid ul-Fitr,” or Feast of the Fast-Breaking, on Friday, June 15.

There are approximately 170 Muslim families in Harford County and some seven to eight million Muslims nationwide. Islam is one of the fastest growing religions in this country and around the world, Khan said.

For more information and directions, call Khan at 202-236-7338 or email alfalaah7@gmail.com.

