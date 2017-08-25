Drug addiction awareness concert planned in Havre de Grace Saturday

Rage Against Addiction is sponsoring a Community Outreach Drug Awareness Concert, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday in Tydings Park in Havre de Grace. Admission is free.

"I think a lot of people think it's not going to happen to their family, and we're realizing that it can happen to anyone," Wendy Messner, the founder of Rage Against Addiction, told the Havre de Grace mayor and City Council at their meeting Monday.

The Forest Hill resident's daughter, Kelsea Brandt, died from an overdose Dec. 25, 2015. Messner appeared before the council with other parents whose children died from overdoses, parents who have dedicated themselves to raising awareness of drug addiction in Harford County.

"This community outreach is really important to everyone," Messner said. "We're going to try to break the stigma, understand the disease [of addiction]."

David Watson, whose son David "Boy-Boy" Watson III, died of an overdose Sept. 5, 2016, thanked city officials for supporting the concert.

"It's very passionate for me, because my son is from Havre de Grace . . . he loved Havre de Grace, and all his friends loved him," Watson said.

He said he counted 64 chairs in the audience section of the council chambers and noted nearly every chair would be filled if the 59 people who died from overdoses in Harford County thus far in 2017 were there Monday.

Watson said his son lives on in the memories of his friends.

"When they happen to get on drugs and pass away, a part of my son passes again," he said.

Sandra Gallion, president of the Level Volunteer Fire Company, told city officials that "your hands need to get dirty right along with" theirs. Her son, Nolan Gallion III, who volunteered with Level and Susquehanna Hose Company in Havre de Grace, died of an overdose Jan. 25, 2015.

"Thank you all for being here, and we all are very supportive of this event," Councilman Steve Gamatoria said.

Councilman David Martin encouraged anyone who suspects a person is overdosing to call the police and that they should not fear arrest.

"Don't wait — the police aren't there to arrest, they're there to help," Martin said.