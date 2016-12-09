Harford approves emergency communications maintenance pact, health department lease

Harford County will spend more than $1.24 million in the next year to maintain its wireless communication systems used by police, fire and ambulances, as well as public works personnel.

The county Board of Estimates voted 6-0 Tuesday in favor of the annual wireless communications maintenance contract with Motorola, of Schaumburg, Ill.

The maintenance services will be for the 700 and 800 MHz radios used each day by public safety and public works personnel as well as radio network infrastructure, Mitch Vocke, of the Department of Emergency Services, said.

Motorola will service the "fixed network equipment," the transmitters and receivers, 10 tower sites in the county, dispatch consoles, preventive maintenance of the towers and consoles, on-site technical support 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, plus round-the-clock monitoring from Motorola's facilities in Illinois, and radio software upgrades every other year, according to Vocke.

Warren Hamilton, the County Council's citizen appointee to the estimates board, asked what the county paid for last year's maintenance contract. Vocke estimated about $900,000, but he noted equipment that had been installed in March of 2015 was still under warranty.

"Now we're back to where we were a year prior to that," Vocke said of the contract cost.

Health Department lease

Harford County will continue leasing more than 21,500 square feet of space for the Health Department and the Harford Community Action Agency at 1321 Woodbridge Station Way in Edgewood. The health department has its headquarters in the building.

The estimates board approved an addendum to the lease with property owner Hanson W LLC, which dates to September of 2007. The lease addendum approved Tuesday extends the lease one year, starting Nov. 1, 2017, with four more one-year automatic renewals.

The county will pay $458,865 in base rent each year for the first two years, plus taxes, insurance, utilities and common-area maintenance fees. The base rent will increase by 2 percent each year for the third, fourth and fifth years, Peter Wakefield, of the Division of Property Management, said.

Closed session

The board also adjourned for a closed session to consider "the acquisition of real property for a public purpose," according to Robert Sandlass, a board member and the county treasurer.

Board members voted unanimously to enter closed session. They also voted unanimously, when they returned to open session, in favor of two items discussed during the closed session.

The board chair, Director of Administration Billy Boniface, declined to comment on the actions taken or what property or properties could be involved, citing closed session rules.