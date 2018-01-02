Radee Prince indicted in Harford for October workplace shooting that killed three, wounded two

The man suspected of shooting to death three people and wounding two others at an Edgewood business in October has been indicted by a Harford County grand jury, the county state’s attorney said.

Radee Labeeb Prince, 38, of Elkton, was indicted Tuesday on three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder and related firearm counts, Harford State’s Attorney Joseph Cassilly said in a news release.

The charges relate to a workplace shooting that occurred Oct. 18 2017 at Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood. The deceased victims were employees of the business and identified as Bayarsaikhan Tudev, 53, of Arlington, Va., Jose “Oscar” Hidalgo Romero, 34, of Aberdeen, and Enis Mrvoljak, 48, of Abingdon. The two other employees who were shot survived.

The indictment is another step in the process, Cassilly said.

“This is one more step we can take that we’ve gotten this out of the way, so whenever we’re told they’re ready for us to take him, this will be done and out of the way and we’re ready to go,” Cassilly said.

It likely does little for the families of the victims, he said.

At the beginning of the workday around 9 a.m. at Advanced Granite Solutions, Prince called his colleagues together

According to charging documents filed by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Prince also was a one-time employee of the business.

Prince fled the scene after the shooting, which was captured on video from inside the business, the news release states.

Following a multi-state manhunt, Prince was apprehended the same day in Delaware, where police say he shot and wounded a man in Wilmington.

Prince remains in custody in Delaware awaiting trial for attempted murder in connection with the Wilmington shooting.

Prosecutors from both states previously indicated in a joint news release that Prince was to be tried in Delaware first because Delaware law does not provide for parole, whereas parole may be available in Maryland, Cassilly noted in Tuesday’s news release.

Upon completion of the Delaware case the Harford State’s Attorney’s Office will seek to have Prince returned to Maryland for prosecution in Harford County.

The Maryland case will be led by Deputy State’s Attorney, David Ryden, Cassilly said.

An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, he said.

This story will be updated.