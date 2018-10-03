Harford County Council votes to deny proposed Joppa pyrolysis plant

The Harford County Council, sitting as the Zoning Board of Appeals, voted unanimously at its Tuesday night meeting to uphold a zoning hearing examiner’s July ruling that a proposed pyrolysis plant, that would recylce used tires by breaking them down, does not conform with the zoning of the property in Joppa where it is proposed, meaning it cannot be built there.

The appeals board is Harford County’s final arbiter of zoning matters. Auston Transfer and Processing LLC, the company seeking approval to build the plant on six acres it owns at 1202 Pauls Lane, could appeal the decision to the Harford County Circuit Court, according to Councilman Mike Perrone, whose district includes Joppa.

Auston already operates a transfer station on that site, which is zoned for commercial and industrial use. The company, founded in 1990, handles scrap tires and construction debris there, according to its website.

The pyrolysis plant would be used to recycle tires by shredding them and then breaking down the materials through high heat to turn them into new byproducts such as crude oil and steel.

The council issued its decision Tuesday, about two weeks after it heard arguments from Auston’s attorney, Jefferson Blomquist, and citizen opponent Charles Lembach, of Jopp,a during a hearing Sept. 18. Lembach, who filed an appeal with the county, is one of many residents of Joppa and other parts of Harford County, who have opposed the project, citing concerns over harm to the environment, public health and increased traffic.

County Planning Director Bradley Killian determined that the plant is a permitted use, by right, in the CI district as it falls under the petroleum and coal products designation in the county’s zoning code. Killian relayed those findings to Lembach in a Nov. 27, 2017 letter.

Lembach appealed the planning director’s finding. Zoning Hearing Examiner Robert Kahoe determined in his ruling, issued July 19 after hearing arguments in April and May, that pyrolysis does not fall under permitted uses for commercial-industrial zones, thus reversing Killian’s findings.

County Councilman Joe Woods made a motion Tuesday night to uphold the zoning hearing examiner’s decision, which Councilman Jim McMahan seconded.

County Councilman Mike Perrone said during the discussion portion following the motion and second that he would keep his personal opinions out of his comments since he and his colleagues were sitting as the appeals board, not the County Council.

He did, however, quote two paragraphs from Kahoe’s conclusion.

“The Director assumes an obligation which he does not have,” Kahoe wrote, referring to Killian. “Indeed, he exercises a power which he does not have. He cannot legitimize a use that is not materially similar to an existing permitted use. It is incorrect as a matter of law for him to attempt to do so.”

“However, and perhaps more to the point, the Director was incorrect in finding that a pyrolysis plant is allowed by the Harford County Zoning Code,” Perrone continued, reading Kahoe’s conclusion. “The primary purpose of the proposed pyrolysis plant is to destroy scrapped tires. Its primary purpose is not to manufacture products of petroleum and coal.”

Perrone said he agrees with the zoning hearing examiner “completely.”

All seven council members then voted in favor of Woods’ motion.

“The council, acting as the Zoning Board of Appeals, supports the decision of the hearing examiner,” Council President Richard Slutzky said.

