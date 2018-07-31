Teresa Kendall receives Harford Farm Fair's top volunteer Puller Award

Teresa Kendall is the recipient of the Harford County Farm Fair’s annual Puller Award as the fair’s top volunteer for 2018.

Kendall was presented the award on the fair’s final night Saturday by Aberdeen Rotary Club President Bill Blewett, left, and Bel Air Rotary Club President Nick Champagne.

Kendall is a lifelong Harford County resident and has been serving as a volunteer for many years and has been the announcer for the fair for more than 12 years.

The Puller Award was originated by the late Dr. Richard Cook, the fair’s co-founder, and is given by the fair's board of directors each year to a volunteer for their outstanding volunteer service to the Farm Fair.

The award is a framed print of a painting of a team of draft horses engaged in a pulling contest at the Harford fair from decades ago. The original image hung on the wall of the grandstand at the Bel Air Racetrack, which once stood on the site of Harford Mall and was part of the original fairgrounds.

The Aberdeen and Bel Air Rotary clubs are longtime sponsors of the award, and the two organizations thanked JoAnn Fabrics in Bel Air, Abingdon Walmart and Tri-State Trophies in Edgewood, which also contributed to this year's award.

