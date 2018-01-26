Harford Sheriff's Office raids area massage parlors

In an effort to curb illegal activity in local massage parlors, three women were arrested recently — and summonses were issued for two others — by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office on solicitation charges.

Human trafficking as a whole has become an issue across the country, according to Sgt. Eric Gonzalez, supervisor of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office’s Crime Suppression Unit, and offering sexual favors following massage services is one type of trafficking that is becoming more prevalent in Harford County, he said.

Massage parlors aren’t unique to Harford County, or to the region. Officers have monitored them in Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County, where two women were arrested recently on prostitution charges.

In Harford County over the last 12 to 18 months, the Sheriff’s Office has received multiple tips about alleged illegal activity at nine massage parlors in the county, Gonzalez said, and patrol deputies have also taken notice of situations that could point toward prostitution.

“I have never seen it at this level. If we can address this quickly, we can nip [massage parlors offering sexual favors] in the bud,” Gonzalez said during an interview at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters earlier this month. “They’re a nuisance to the community and it’s unfair to legitimate businesses.”

According to Gonzalez, a team of about 30 officers – Sheriff’s Office deputies and agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Homeland Security Investigations – went undercover into four massage parlors and arrested one woman each in three of the four parlors after a deputy was offered a sexual favor.

Some of the massage parlors are being operated in houses, some in storefronts, some are legitimate businesses; others are operating only to offer sexual favors to customers, Gonzalez said.

“Some don’t even bother with the massage,” Gonzalez said of the parlors where sexual favors have been offered.

Not all of them offer sexual services, he said. A few are trying to offer strictly massage services, but without being licensed.

“The ones that don’t offer, they’re trying to be as professional as they can be in a garage store massage parlor without training,” Gonzalez said.

As part of their investigation, deputies observed the massage parlors from the outside and went into them undercover, Gonzalez said.

Employees from Flushing, N.Y.

There is definitely a demand for the services they provide, he said. Deputies would watch a given place for three hours at a time, as two to three people an hour went in. At $100 each, that’s $300 an hour — all cash, Gonzalez said.

The parlor owners have few bills — rent, utilities (use of which is kept to a minimum) and food (they’re stocked with the basics of Ramen noodles and rice) — and once they’re paid, the rest is all profit. By 11 a.m., one woman had $1,200 cash in her pocket, Gonzalez said.

In all of the cases the Sheriff’s Office has investigated in recent months, every single person working in the massage parlors has been from Flushing, N.Y., Gonzalez said.

Flushing is “a hotbed for people coming from China, exclusively to supply workers on the East Coast not only for massage parlors, but most Asian businesses,” Gonzalez said.

The women charged with prostitution in Harford are Hong Cai, 54, of Flushing, N.Y., arrested in the 1700 block of Pulaski Highway in Edgewood; Mei Yu Chao, 53, of Flushing, N.Y., arrested in the 3900 block of Pulaski Highway in Abingdon; and Lanying Jin, 29, of the 200 block of West Bel Air Avenue in Aberdeen, who was arrested at the same address.

In 2013, a summons was issued for Chao by Baltimore County District Court charging her with providing massage therapy without a license; it was never served, according to online court records.

A summons was issued for the arrest of Qihong Tao, 45, of Flushing, N.Y., who was doing business in the 1400 block of South Fountain Green Road in Bel Air; she had not been served the summons as of Tuesday morning. She is charged with two counts of prostitution.

Another summons was issued Jan. 16 for Yu Hua Chen, 51, from the Elegant Asian Massage, at 101 S. Philadelphia Blvd. in Aberdeen; she is charged with prostitution.

The three who were arrested were taken to Harford County Detention Center and released on their own recognizance. Gonzalez said it’s likely Tao and Chen have left the area, either back to Flushing or another massage parlor, and likely won’t ever be arrested.

In addition to being fronts for illegal sexual activity, illegal massage parlors hurt legitimate businesses that provide massage services, he said.

In an effort to push the illegal activity and businesses out of Harford County, the Sheriff’s Office has stepped up its enforcement on massage parlors operating illegally, he said.

“Hopefully, word will get back to Flushing [N.Y.] that this is not a friendly place for this type of business and they will stop coming to Harford County,” Gonzalez said.

Baltimore, Anne Arundel issues

Similar massage parlors are also operating in Baltimore County, according to Baltimore County Police Department spokesperson Officer Jennifer Peach.

“We do have these types of cases in Baltimore County, but [detectives] would not consider them ‘prevalent,’ and we have not experienced any recent increase,” Peach said.

Anne Arundel police have arrested several women in recent years in connection with offering sexual favors at massage parlors.

In the most recent arrest Jan. 18, two women were charged with prostitution and performing massage therapy without a license following an investigation of a massage parlor on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie, according to a report in The Capital of Annapolis, which, like The Aegis, is published by Baltimore Sun Media Group.

One of the women was from Silver Spring, the other from Brooklyn, N.Y.

In 2015, two women were charged with misdemeanor prostitution after an undercover sting at another spa on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard. Both had home addresses in Flushing, The Capital reported.

In 2013, police arrested two women, both from Flushing, and charged them with prostitution in relation to a massage parlor on Glenbrook Road.

Such cases are still few and far between, Anne Arundel County Police Department public information officer Marc Limanski said. When police hear of an operation, they will investigate and try to make an arrest, he said.

“It’s not that common,” Limanski said. “It may happen more frequently, but these are the ones we’re becoming aware of.”

While he wouldn’t classify the massage problems as prevalent in Anne Arundel, they can be problematic, he said.