Year-long effort to boost Harford administrative chief's power over real estate deals is finally drawing to a close

Following the passage of two bills and a charter amendment, topped off by the signing of an executive order, Harford County government is nearing the end of what has been a year-long effort to convey more direct power over real estate acquisition, sale, leasing and management to Billy Boniface, director of administration.

County Executive Barry Glassman sent the executive order to the County Council on Jan. 17, officially transferring the responsibility "for the purchase, sale or lease of real property" from the director of procurement to the director of administration.

He signed the order Jan. 11, the day after the council passed legislation – for the second time – that was needed to implement what the administration has repeatedly said is a minor change in operations with little or no impact, financial or otherwise.

The order also states that the county executive "has determined that it would be more efficient and less costly if [property management] were to be transferred to and managed by the director of administration."

The executive order will take effect in mid-March, 60 days from its introduction, unless the council votes to reject it, which is considered highly unlikely.

The council also has the option to hold a public hearing on the order; however, none has been planned, according to Council Administrator Mylia Dixon.

The executive order is the final step in a process that began last March 8, when the county executive introduced legislation for a charter amendment to eliminate the real estate management responsibilities of the director of procurement.

The impending change adds to Boniface's already considerable power over the day-to-day operations of the government, but to what end isn't clear.

He has called it a "housekeeping" type of action, one he says won't change the way the county buys or disposes of real estate or enters into contracts to lease property to or from others.

Critics, however, are wary. As county council president from 2006-14, Boniface deployed a charter amendment to remove a two-year ban on county employment for former council members, setting himself up to join Glassman's administration upon leaving the council. He and Glassman have refused to discuss the 2012 amendment in question, except to say it was put to the voters, as are all amendments, and they approved it.

The latest machinations involve a part of the charter that has stood for 40 years and were put there with voter approval in the 1970s as a supposed check on the potential abuse of executive powers in buying and selling property.

During an April 2016 public hearing on the legislation that authorized the charter amendment to go onto the general election ballot, Boniface and County Attorney Melissa Lambert testified that county property management responsibilities had become redundant and also noted that Boniface essentially oversees all county departments, including procurement, anyway.

They also said the shift in property management responsibilities was prompted by a decision to have the person who had managed real estate in the procurement department, Erin Schafer, also oversee the division of facilities and operations that deals with building maintenance and utilities. The latter post became vacant after a voluntary retirement in mid-2015 and was absorbed into Schafer's, they explained.

With facilities and operations already falling under administration, Boniface said it made sense to have Schafer answer to only one boss, him, not two.

He added, however, that Schafer and he still would run everything through the procurement director, Karen Myers, explaining: "[T]hat will continue. I always run everything through procurement."

It was also pointed out the county's board of estimates would continue to approve every county real estate purchase, sale or lease, as required by the charter, and that no county-owned real estate can be sold or transferred without the prior approval of the County Council, also a charter requirement.

The estimates board, currently chaired by Boniface, reviews and approves all contracts and was created as part of the same 1976 charter amendment that created the chain of command for real estate management.

Council members said the proposed change seemed to make sense.

"I guess it's not much different from what we do now," Councilman Chad Shrodes noted at public hearing.

On April 19, 2016, the council voted 7-0 to place the charter amendment on the general election ballot, with Councilman Jim McMahan pointing out management is often redundant, and "constituents constantly call upon government to streamline operations and when you streamline operations, you cut through red tape."

In the November general election, Harford voters approved the charter amendment, listed on the ballot as Question A, 63,287 to 50,086, or 55.8 percent to 44.2 percent.

Leading up to the election, however, the county's Board of Elections took the unusual step of publishing explanatory information about the amendment on its website, after elections official said they received complaints the wording of the ballot question was too vague and did not say what would happen when property management was taken away from the procurement director.

In December, the Glassman Administration introduced a second bill to the County Council, 16-030, to amend the county code to reflect the wording in the charter amendment.

During a public hearing on this legislation, held Jan. 3, Boniface again went over the process he had explained nine months earlier, noting the county would be saving money by having fewer positions involved in property management and facilities/operations.

A fiscal note prepared by the Office of the County Auditor states: "There is no fiscal impact associated with the change."

The legislation was approved unanimously and without discussion on Jan. 10.

It will take effect on March 13, four days before the executive order goes into effect to complete a process that began 370 days earlier.