Project Homeless Connect in Harford

United Way of Central Maryland brought together more than 50 service providers and 200 volunteers at the Epicenter in Edgewood Tuesday for its second annual Project Homeless Connect.

Project Homeless Connect aids people who are homeless or on the brink of homelessness in Harford County. Last year's event served 400 area families and individuals facing homelessness, according to the United Way.

At Project Homeless Connect, volunteers were matched one-on-one with a homeless adult or family to guide them to the services they need the most, the organization said.

In addition to a dental clinic, more than 50 services were available at the event, ranging from an expungement clinic and eyeglass and medical screenings and fittings, housing information and employment programs to haircuts, legal services, identification cards and more.

United Way's Project Homeless Connect events are replicated in more than 300 cities, according to the organization.