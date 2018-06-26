Harford voters go to the polls in primary election

Primary Election Day in Harford County dawned sunny and pleasant Tuesday, as more than 130,000 eligible Republicans and Democrats will have a final opportunity to pick their parties’ nominees for state and county offices and congressional seats.

Harford County voter Elizabeth Pennington, 39, of Kingsville, brought her 5-year-old son, Joshua, and 2-year-old daughter, also named Elizabeth, to the polls at Fallston Middle School on Tuesday morning.

“No matter what happens, I think it’s important to share your voice and show your children that it’s important to vote,” she said.

The registered Democrat, who teaches social studies at the private Notre Dame Preparatory School in Baltimore County, said it was difficult to choose among the many Democratic candidates for governor — she declined to say who she voted for in that race.

“I think there’s a lot of good candidates, and I think that they have a lot of good things to say, they have diverse backgrounds . . . I just found it to be hard to choose, frankly,” she said.

Fifty-two voters had cast ballots at Fallston Middle as of 9 a.m., including 22 Democrats and 30 Republicans, according to vote totals posted in the polling place.

Patricia Skebeck, 75, of Kingsville, is a registered Democrat who voted at Fallston Middle School Tuesday morning.

She is a retired Harford County Public Schools teacher, administrator and director of elementary education who served as interim superintendent of schools in 2008-09.

She declined to say who she voted for in the Democratic primary for governor, but she ranked it as one of the races that is most important to her, along with Harford County executive and Board of Education.

The school board races will not happen until the general election in November, since the candidates are nonpartisan and those races only have one or two candidates for each seat.

“Some of the people [in office], I think they did a good job and for some of the others, I think we need a change,” Skebeck said.

She said she thinks Barry Glassman, the Republican incumbent county executive who is being challenged in the primary by County Councilman Mike Perrone, is doing a “pretty good job.”

I don’t know whether I’ll vote for him or not,” she said of Glassman. “I’ll have to wait and see [until the general]. I’ll see what falls out after everything is done.”

Harford County’s incumbent sheriff, Republican Jeffrey Gahler, does not have a primary opponent, but he still visited polls throughout the county, including Fallston Middle School.

“It’s important to me, it’s important to my team, that the voters come out and participate in the election process,” Gahler said as he greeted voters.

Among the slow trickle of voters that passed through the Jarrettsville Library Tuesday morning were local residents who turned out to support candidates that would keep Harford County rural.

The library is one of 61 polling places in Harford County, and one where a race for state delegates representing District 7 in western Harford and Eastern Baltimore counties was at the top of voters’ minds.

Sue Becraft, a Republican from Street, was wearing an American flag pin when she came to the library to vote Tuesday morning.

The 62-year-old said she was comfortable with the county’s local leadership, but more concerned about representation in Annapolis.

District 7 voters could cast ballots for up to three of the 13 Republicans running for seats in the House of Delegates. One seat is open because incumbent Pat McDonough is running for Baltimore County executive; the other two incumbents, Republicans Kathy Szeliga and Rick Impallaria, are seeing new terms.

Becraft said she voted for Szeliga, Lauren Arikan and David Seman.

Kurt Frevel, a 34-year-old from Jarrettsville, was also interested in the state delegates’ race.

“Because there’s an open spot and there seems like there’s a lot of people going for that, I want to make sure that my vote represents the way that I want our community to be represented,” said Frevel, a Republican.

Frevel said he moved to Jarrettsville from Perry Hall eight years ago because it was less developed, and he wants to see officials in office who would preserve the area’s farmland. He declined to say who he voted for.

“It’s very important, especially for Jarresttville, because our farms and our communities are at risk right now, and development is a big thing,” he said. “People who live in Jarrettsville – I would say the majority and everyone I talk to – they all want everything to stay rural.”

Other voters like Donna Horoschak, a Republican from Jarrettsville, echoed his sentiment.

“I’m big on keeping Harford County rural,” Horoschak, 54, said. “I grew up on a dairy farm, so I want to keep the farms here in Harford County. So I made sure my votes go to the people that are protecting the farmlands.”

Democrat Jon Cupp of Bel Air said it didn’t matter that most of the Harford races are in the Republican primary. He still came out to vote.

“It doesn’t make any difference. You’re supposed to vote, you should vote,” the 70-year-old said at the Prospect Mill Elementary precinct mid-morning.

“It’s our right. If people just take it for granted, that it’s not going to make a difference, why bother,” he said. “It’s important for all of us to vote, as has been proven a couple different times in different races.”

While he’s a regular voter, the race for governor drew Cupp to Tuesday’s primary.

He had planned to vote for the late Kevin Kamenetz, but after Kamenetz died, Cupp said he had to do his homework to find the right candidate.

“I’m not crazy about anybody,” Cupp, who voted for Ralph Jaffe, said.

In the General Election, however, Cupp said he’ll vote for incumbent Gov. Larry Hogan, who’s surprised him.

“He’s not as extreme as I expected,” he said of the Republican governor. “He’s great as far as I’m concerned.”

Michael McFerren of Bel Air said he is interested in the race for county executive, “because they control, or attempt to control, the purse strings.