Harford to again offer emergency preparedness training for residents

From the Office of Harford County Executive Barry Glassman:

Emergencies and disasters can happen at any time – it’s not a question of “if”, but “when.”

Find out what you need to know to protect yourself and your loved ones in a wide range of emergencies. Register now for Harford County’s free “Prepare Because You Care” emergency preparedness training program developed by the county Department of Emergency Services.

The next four-week session will be held on Thursdays beginning Feb. 1 through Feb. 22 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Aberdeen Volunteer Fire Department, 21 N. Rogers Street in Aberdeen.

Registration is required, as available seats fill up quickly and space is limited. Participants must be over 18.

Topics covered will include the following:

Feb. 1 – Intro to Emergency Management/How to Assemble an Emergency Supply Kit;

Feb. 8 – Fire Safety & Basic First Aid;

Feb. 15 – Crime Prevention & Awareness (by Harford County Sheriff’s Office);

Feb. 22 – CPR Certification; How to Use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

For additional class information and to register online, please visit this link to the county web page http://bit.ly/2oOuf0E.