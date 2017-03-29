Rezoning change likely for Aberdeen's Pomeroy properties

A year and a half after not supporting the rezoning of a combined 39 acres off Philadelphia Road behind Walmart, the Aberdeen City Council appears poised this time around to grant the rezoning classification appeal.

During a work session Monday, Mayor Patrick McGrady said, the council voted 3-1 to ask the city's lawyer, Fred Sussman, "to draft language that would ultimately lead to approval of the rezoning request."

In 2015, the owners and potential developer of the properties - one 4.92 acres and the other 33.59 - withdrew their appeal when it appeared the city council wouldn't support it.

The appeal was resubmitted earlier this year and the city council held a lengthy hearing Feb. 27, when it heard from lawyer John Gessner explain that a mistake had been made when the properties were rezoned in 2009 and why the properties should revert back to their original zoning.

During the city's comprehensive rezoning in 2009, the city, anticipating a large influx of research and development opportunities with BRAC, rezoned the poperties to B-3-Hghway Commercial Distric.

Those opportunities never materialized, Gessner told the city council in February. Gessner represents MIA Acquisitions LLC, a company controlled by Columbia-based Manekin LLC and has a contract to buy the property, pending changing the zoning back to M-1-Light Industrial District, so it can build a 500,000-square-foot warehouse distribution center.

In its reply to the appeal by the property owners and developer, the council must indicate first, if an error was made in the zoning, and if so, should the zoning be switched back to what it was, McGrady said following Aberdeen's regular city council meeting Monday.

The council members voted during their work session before the council meeting to have Sussman write a response that will say yes, an error was made and that it should revert to its original zoning, McGrady said.

McGrady and Councilmembers Melvin Taylor and Steve Goodin voted to have Sussman draft the letter. Councilmember Sandra Landbeck voted against it. Councilmember Tim Lindecamp did not attend the work session because he was coaching an Aberdeen High School baseball game.

The response is expected in the "near future," McGrady said.

The decision could be appealed to the Harford County Circuit Court.

During the hearing in February, two witnesses Gessner questioned said that when the properties were rezoned in 2009 to B-3, it was done under the belief that BRAC was going to bring thousands of office jobs to the area and the site would be used for office buildings or retail commercial or a combination.

"BRAC anticipated extremely significant amounts of growth with Fort Monmouth's relocation," Richard Alter, president and CEO of Manekin LLC, said, referring to the move of most of the operations from the New Jersey post to Aberdeen.

As many as 27,000 new jobs were expected to be created in the area, 80 percent of them in Harford, and with that the need for an estimated 2 million square feet of new office space.