Rezoning sought again for two Old Philadelphia Road properties in Aberdeen

After withdrawing their request in 2015, the owners and potential developer of a combined 39 acres off Old Philadelphia Road behind Walmart were back before the Aberdeen City Council earlier this week seeking to have the property rezoned so it can be used for a future warehouse and distribution center.

The requested zoning change represents the reality that Harford County, and Aberdeen in particular, never received the full economic boost predicted from the from military base realignment, or BRAC, that occurred a dozen years ago, representatives of the prospective developer told the council during a rezoning hearing Monday night.

The two parcels - one 4.92 acres and the other 33.59 - were zoned B-3-Highway Commercial District during the city's comprehensive zoning in 2009, a "mistake" that couldn't be seen back then, John Gessner, a lawyer for MIA Acquisitions LLC, a company controlled by Columbia-based Manekin LLC, which has a contract to buy the site, known locally as the Pomeroy property for the current owners.

MIA Acquisitions wants the property rezoned to M-1-Light Industrial District so it can build a 500,000-square-foot warehouse distribution center, Gessner said during the hearing.

The 2-1/2-hour hearing was one of the last orders of business at Monday's City Council meeting and didn't begin until about 9:15 p.m. The council had to suspend its rules to extend the council meeting beyond its 11 p.m. deadline. Council members agreed to continue the hearing until 11:30; it was over at 11:21.

As it was, the council did not take any action on the rezoning request.

After 10 days, during which supporting evidence for or against the rezoning can be submitted, the council will begin its deliberations on the request, with the possibility of a closed session to meet with the city attorney for legal advice, Mayor Patrick McGrady explained. The request will be on the city's agenda for the March 13 work session and city council meeting, he said.

Richard Alter, president and CEO of Manekin LLC, testified that except for Walmart on an adjacent property, most of the other development in the vicinity has been warehouses and distribution centers, including Saks Fifth Avenue, Sephora, Pier 1, C&S Wholesalers, Ferrell Fuel, Clorox and Rite Aid.

"The dominant feature surrounding the site is warehouse," Alter said.

Two witnesses Gessner questioned during the hearing said that when the properties were rezoned in 2009 to B-3, it was done under the belief that BRAC was going to bring thousands of office jobs to the area and the site would be used for office buildings or retail commercial or a combination.

"BRAC anticipated extremely significant amounts of growth with Fort Monmouth's relocation," Alter said, referring to the move of most of the operations from the New Jersey based to Aberdeen.

As many as 27,000 new jobs were expected to be created in the area, 80 percent of them in Harford, and with that the need for an estimated 2 million square feet of new office space.

In the Aberdeen area, 47 percent of the available office space is vacant, he said, compared to 18 percent of the retail space and 6 percent of the industrial space.

"That did not happen," Edward Steere, a land use planner with Lipman Frizzell & Mitchell LLC who worked for Harford County Planning and Zoning for 11 years, said of the so-called BRAC effect. "Some speculative development that came along with it is still speculative."

The market for office space is saturated, Steere said, and many buildings sit vacant. It wasn't possible to know in 2009 that the market would trend away from office space, he said, and city officials based their decision to rezone the properties "on reliable indicators; everybody was on board with the idea they would have that growth at that time."

The mistake, he said, was made with no foreknowledge of the change that was coming.

The retail market, Alter testified, is trending toward online shopping and away from in-store shopping, and the Pomeroy sites, between Walmart and railroad tracks, are not appropriate for any kind of retail shopping center.

Putting retail on the site "ignores what's happened in world retail today," Alter said. "E-commerce has exponentially changed retail."

Developing a warehouse on the site would generate significant property tax revenues for the city of Aberdeen, Alter said. In the first year, it would bring in $207,400 in revenue, more than $1 million by the fifth year and more than $2 million by the 10th year.

A distribution center would generate considerably less traffic than an office building, Mark Keeley, a traffic consultant with Traffic Concepts Inc., told city council members.

Based on industry traffic standards, a distribution center would create 1.68 trips per 1,000 square feet, or 840 trips per day to the site for a 500,000-square-foot warehouse, Keeley testified, while an office building would generate 11.42 trips per 1,000 square feet, which extrapolates to 5,710 trips.

"The point is, a distribution center generates very few trips compared to retail shopping or an office building," he said.

The property, which was farmed until about a year ago, "will remain fallow" if the B-3 zoning is maintained, according to the owners.

No one spoke against the rezoning during Monday's hearing. One person, Peter Dacey, a former Aberdeen city manager, told the city council he supports the rezoning.

Dacey has become friends with the Pomeroys, whom he met four years ago.

He said approving the rezoning would complete a vision city leaders had 50 years ago, when the properties in the area in question had yet to be annexed by the city.

"This is the last piece of a plan foreseen years ago in helping Aberdeen become the vibrant community it is now and will be in the future," Dacey said. "This opportunity will complete a vision that began 50 years ago by people sitting in your seats."