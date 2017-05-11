Police Unity Tour greeted in Harford by appreciative supporters

Riders on the Police Unity Tour arrived in Harford County late Wednesday afternoon to the cheers of a small, but dedicated group at the base of the Tydings Bridge in Havre de Grace.

The 150 or so bicyclists, including about a dozen from Harford law enforcement agencies, are on their way from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C., where they'll arrive Friday for the Fallen Officers Memorial. The ride is done to remember law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty.

Riding on the tour this year is Jennifer Logsdon, wife of the late Harford County Sheriff's Office Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon, who along with Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey were shot and killed in the line of duty Feb. 10, 2016 near the Boulevard at Box Hill Shopping Center in Abingdon.

As the crowd of about 20 held signs, flags and waved and cheered, the riders waved right back and offering thanks, some tossing their police department patches to their supporters.

Aberdeen Police Department Officer Jason Easton was there at the base of the bridge with his wife, Sandi, and their four children, Joshua, 10, Lora, 7, Piper, 4, and Jameson, 6 weeks.

"We want to support people who are able to do the ride," Easton said.

Easton was shot in the line of duty in December 2015, a shotgun blast to his face that cost him most of the sight in his left eye. He was responding to a call for a suspicious activity - someone had been getting threatening text messages.

"This is one small thing we can do to show our support for fellow officers and their families," Easton said.

His son, Joshua, a fifth-grader at Bakerfield Elementary, said he was there to support the riders "because they did a lot of stuff for us and we have to recognize that."

He said they probably needed a lot of support at that point in their ride.

Wednesday was the second day of a four-day ride and they bikers were close to finishing 78 miles for the day. They were staying in Aberdeen overnight and are stopping at the sheriff's office southern precinct Thursday morning for a brief ceremony at 8 a.m.

Hayley, 11, and Dillon, 6, Martin were cheering on their father, Harford Sheriff's Office Cpl. Joe Martin, who is riding this year.

"Mark [Logsdon] was a friend of ours, and [Joe] decided to do this for him," his wife, Mary Martin, said as she waited for the bikers to arrive.

She hadn't had much of a chance to talk to her husband, but she said she's sure the ride is quite emotional for him.

"As he gets closer to home, closer to D.C., it will get more and more emotional for him," she said.

Hayley, who goes to Southampton, said she thinks it's cool her father is part of the ride, "that he's doing that for people that have died."

Alex Rys, a U.S. Capitol Police officer, and Eric Brennan, a Baltimore County Police officer, and their families came with the Martins.

While their children may be a little young to understand why they're there, Rys said they're "setting a good foundation."

"It's important to pass on to our next generation the importance of showing respect and support of law enforcement," Brennan said.

He was with his children, Gracey, 7, and Tommy, 4.

Rys was with his wife, Sue, and their kids, Alex, 7, Max, 6, and Zac, 4.

All five of them and Dillon Martin are students at Fountain Green Elementary School.

"The kids need to know what their dad does and that people put their lives on the line for them," Sue Rys said.

Steven Muccioli and Caitlin Lipscomb, who live in Cardiff, were there to support their fellow first responders. Muccioli is a member of Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company, and Lipscomb, a 911 dispatcher in Baltimore County, is a member of Level.

"The red line backs the blue line," Muccioli said.

"Yep, they have our backs and we have theirs," Lipscomb added.

Muccioli knew both Harford deputies who were shot and killed. Senior Deputy Dailey "has been around my entire firefighting career," he said. And he served with DFC Logsdon on several details.

"I'm a big supporter of our brothers in blue," Lipscomb said. "They've always been there for me, so I'll always be there for them."

Dixie Underhill stood with her sons, Tucker, 10, and Pierce, 8, who both said they were there to support the bikers.

"I wanted to show the boys we care about police officers, the ones that have fallen and the ones who put themselves out in harm's way," Dixie Underhill, who has family in law enforcement, said.