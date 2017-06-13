Plumtree Road roundabout finished; Tollgate Road open from Bel Air to Abingdon

The south end of the roundabout at Tollgate and Plumtree roads in Bel Air South was recently opened to traffic, making it finally possible to travel from the Bel Air area to I-95 in Abingdon on Tollgate Road.

More than three decades in the making, Tollgate Road now extends without a break from Vale Road north of Bel Air to Route 24/924 in Abingdon, a distance of just under 7.5 miles.

Traveling the entire length of Tollgate Road, there are just three traffic lights – one at Route 1 in Bel Air, one at Constant Friendship Boulevard in Abingdon and the other a short distance away at the junction with 24/924.

There are also eight roundabouts between Route 1 and Constant Friendship Boulevard. That's right, eight of them: Marketplace Drive, West MacPhail Road, West Ring Factory Road, Plumtree Road, Wheel Road, Montrose Way, Singer Road and Westover Road.

The Plumtree roundabout was the final piece in what was many years ago envisioned as western bypass of the Route 24 corridor between Bel Air and I-95, though in reality it became more like an interior secondary road linking scores of new communities, all developed since the mid-1980s.

The Plumtree roundabout opened to three-way traffic last October. The roundabout cost just $950,000 to construct, according to Harford County government spokesperson Cindy Mumby.

The southern connection with Tollgate Road was left up to the developer of the Avanti Apartments, Peak Management, which contributed approximately $350,000 toward the roundabout construction and wanted to wait until the 198-unit apartment complex was completed.

Mumby said the connection opened June 1.

Sunday morning, traffic negotiated the roundabout from all sides without a hitch. The newly opened portion has been lanscapped and a number of trees planted by the apartment complext developer. A few bikers also used it to cross Plumtree on Tollgate.