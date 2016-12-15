Upper Chesapeake Health still using site plan from 2013 for new Havre de Grace medical center

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health put its plans to build a new hospital in Havre de Grace on hold several years ago, then scrapped them altogether in favor of building what it calls a hybrid medical center instead.

But the Harford County based health system is using the same site plan for its property near the I-95/Route 155 interchange and the Bulle Rock community that Havre de Grace city officials approved in 2013.

The Havre de Grace Planning Commission granted UCH's request Monday for a one-year extension on its site plan, valid through the end of 2017.

Originally, Upper Chesapeake Health planned to build a replacement for the existing Harford Memorial Hospital on the 97-acre site, which it proposed as a medical campus that would also have office buildings, a hotel and limited retail.

The nonprofit organization put everything on hold, however, first because of uncertainty over the impact of the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, and also because of financing.

Last winter, however, Upper Chesapeake officials said they planned to move ahead with building a combined ambulatory care center – with full emergency services – and inpatient behavioral health center on the site, then close Harford Memorial and transfer its remaining medical surgical services to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air.

The health system officials said they want to open the new center at Bulle Rock by the end of 2020.

Reapproval of the site plan Monday took about three minutes. Planning Commission members voted 5-0 in favor of the requested extension. Member Dr. William Russell was absent, and Chairman Volney Ford recused himself. Robin Shane, the vice chair, presided over the hearing in the City Council chambers in Havre de Grace City Hall.

"You have your approval for an extension for another year," Shane told Upper Chesapeake officials in the audience.

No aspects of the plan have changed since the initial approval.

UCH officials said earlier this year they are moving ahead with their $180 million plan for the hybrid medical center, which also includes adding beds at their Bel Air hospital.

The health system will file for multiple regulatory approvals through the Maryland Health Care Commission during the first three months of 2017. The approval process is expected to take about one year, followed by a two-year construction period.

Site plans for projects in Havre de Grace are good for one year after they are approved, Ford, the commission chairman, said after Monday's meeting. Developers can file for extensions if they have not started construction within that one-year period.

They can get an extension each year for up to 10 years, he said.

"So many things have to be right before they can start putting a shovel in the ground," Ford said.