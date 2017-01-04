Pizza delivery driver robbed in Aberdeen

A pizza delivery driver was robbed Saturday afternoon in which Aberdeen police say are "bizarre" circumstances.

The driver was called to a home undergoing renovations in the first block of Swan Street around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

When the driver arrived, two men were standing outside the property. The victim said they were black men between 16 and 20 years old.

The men told the driver they only had a $100 bill and asked the driver if he could break it. The driver said no, but went back to the store to get change.

When the driver returned, police spokesperson Detective Sgt. Will Reiber said, only one of the two men was out front. He approached the man then was punched from the side by the second person. Both robbers pulled the victim's jacket up over his head and kicked and punched him.

Officers used a police dog to track the suspects scents, but could not find them.

The driver was not seriously injured and refused medical treatment, Reiber said.

Reiber urged delivery drivers that if they see something they think is suspicious, like people outside a vacant building or covering parts of their faces, to call police.

"When you're confronted with a situation where it seems bizarre, it's OK to go back and think about the delivery," he said.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Aberdeen Police at 410-272-2121.