State's attorney seeks more Harford victims of phony car salesman

Harford County States Attorney Joseph Cassilly said this week he is looking to see if there are more victims of a Baltimore City man who has been posing as a car salesman in Harford County and stealing thousands of dollars in customers deposits.

Since 2016, Cassilly said the man has taken thousands of dollars from unsuspecting victims who thought they were leaving a deposit for a car.

The state’s attorney’s office has discovered four victims, whether through civil suits filed against the man or applications to file charges at the court commissioners office, Cassilly said Monday.

The same name kept coming up and the circumstances of the incidents was the same, he said. The four Harford victims identified the same person in a photo lineup, Cassilly said.

“In the beginning, we looked at this as a civil case, then we realized this is an ongoing criminal scam and he just does it again and again,” Cassilly said. “We thought we need to pull all this information together.”

In the four Harford cases, Cassilly said the man approached customers on a car sales lot — generally smaller, used car dealerships — and represented himself as a salesman for the dealership, Cassilly said. He would give the customer a business card — a blank one he had picked up from the dealership and written his name on.

Once the victims chose a car, the man asked for a deposit then gave them an excuse why they couldn’t take the car home immediately, according to the state’s attorney’s office. Victims then waited for the man to get back to them.

“As we’re bringing the different cases together, maybe there are other victims who don’t know where to go, to file a complaint, or they’re waiting for the guy to return their calls or something,” Cassilly said. “He’s not going to return your call.”

When the victims contacted the dealerships, they were told there was no employee by the name the man gave, nor was there a record of their purchase, Cassilly said.

“These are not people who can easily afford to lose money that [the man] has targeted,” he said.

Cassilly said his office will take complaints and put together a charging package.

“We want to make sure before we charge him in the cases we know about, that there aren’t other cases out there that are waiting, that there aren’t other victims out there,” Cassilly said.

Cassilly said he’d like to bring the charges as soon as he can, but is waiting to see if other victims come forward. The investigations of the first four incidents have been completed, he said.

“We want to give this a little time and see if we come up with anybody new,” he said.

The cases will likely then go to the Harford County Grand Jury, he said.

The State’s Attorney’s Office has found similar cases allegedly involving the same man in Baltimore County, Baltimore City and Howard County, Cassilly said. He was unsure of the disposition of those cases, or if they’ve been prosecuted.

Cassilly said the man lives in Baltimore.

“We may need to find him later,” he said. “We have an address. Whether he’s still there when we go to get him, we’ll find him wherever he does go.”

Cassilly questioned how the dealerships didn’t realize the man was conducting business on their lots.

“It seems a heck of a way to run a business to have someone in the parking lot taking legitimate customers waiting to buy cars from you with money in their pockets and you don’t have someone to say ‘why are you talking to this stranger here on our lot,’” Cassilly said.

He said his office would welcome any information from the dealers as well.

Anyone with information about similar activities is asked to call the Harford State’s Attorney’s Office and ask to speak with an investigator.

