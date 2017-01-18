No one hurt in Perryville shootout

Two gunmen remained on the loose after a shootout with each other on Tuesday morning in downtown Perryville, police reported.

No one was wounded in the exchange of fire, which occurred about 11:30 a.m. in the rear parking lot of a duplex-style apartment building in the 500 block of Aiken Avenue, according to the Perryville Police Department.

An errant bullet, however, ripped through the door frame of an unoccupied community room at the adjacent Concord Apartments complex, which is approximately 120 to 150 feet away from where the shootout occurred, police reported.

An exterior surveillance camera at Concord Apartments recorded the incident and, as of Tuesday afternoon, Perryville Police investigators were reviewing the footage in an effort to identify the suspects, police said.

One of the gunmen arrived in the back parking lot in a silver sport utility vehicle and the other in a tan SUV shortly before 11:30 a.m., and they parked at opposite ends of the building, according to police.

After the men got out of their vehicles and, apparently, exchanged words, the man who had arrived in the silver SUV pulled a handgun from his vehicle and fired a shot northward toward his rival, missing him, police said. His errant bullet struck the community room door frame at the adjacent apartment complex, police noted.

The gunman who had arrived in the tan SUV then fired at least two shots southward at the man who had fired at him, also missing, police added.

At that point, both gunmen got into their SUVs and drove away, police reported.

Investigators recovered shell casings at the scene and two spent bullets, one that had struck the door frame and one that had "smashed" after apparently striking the pavement, according to police.

Perryville Police officers rushed to the scene after receiving a "shots fired" complaint from a nearby resident, police reported.