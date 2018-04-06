Heroic firefighters talk about carrying woman, 93, out of Perryville inferno

Tommy Meehan and his Perry Point Fire Department crew never hesitated early Easter Sunday morning — they knew a woman was trapped inside a burning third-floor condominium in the Owens Landing complex in Perryville.

The fire was raging as their truck arrived, the right side of the building fully engulfed in flames. Part of the roof had collapsed and the incident commander called for an evacuation of the building.

“I still knew we had the rescue, so at that point, it was like an instinct, it’s what you’ve been trained to do. You have a job. We went back in,” Meehan, 47, of Havre de Grace, said. “I was crawling on the floor. Visibility was almost zero. The heat was intense.”

He led his team into the burning third-floor condominium.

“Fifteen feet into the door, I was sweeping with my hand and I felt the lady’s head. I heard her moaning, which helped guide me to her,” Meehan said. “Once I felt her head, I reached down, grabbed whatever clothing she had on, and carried her down three flights of steps. I handed her over to another firefighter who took her to paramedics.”

The woman, 93-year-old Mary Whitney, who lived in the complex, was flown to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire said Whitney had been released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Whitney is the wife of the late Robert K. Whitney, a longtime Havre de Grace City Councilman, according to John P. Correri Jr., who has served multiple terms as councilman and mayor of Havre de Grace.

“They are heroes, without a doubt,” Alkire said. “They are heroes in our book.”

‘You could feel the heat’

The cause and origin of the three-alarm fire, reported at 2:34 a.m. and estimated to have done $7.5 million in damages, are still under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal as of Thursday afternoon, Alkire said, but added improperly discarded smoking materials cannot be ruled out as the cause.

The blaze destroyed a three-and-a-half story building at the Owens Landing I community along the Susquehanna River waterfront.

All 24 people who lived in the building’s 18 units were displaced. Four people, including the 93-year-old, were rescued by firefighters and taken to area hospitals, according to the Fire Marshal’s Office. The Perry Point engine was the first to arrive at the burning building, reported just before 3 a.m. Easter Sunday.

About 100 firefighters from Cecil and Harford counties came to the scene. It took three hours to get the blaze under control, Alkire said.

The scene investigation has been complete and fire investigators are working on followups, Alkire said. The investigation could take up to a week.

“There is absolutely no evidence of arson,” Alkire said. “We do not suspect arson, nor have we recovered evidence of incendiary fire. We look at everything, but that’s the last thing we’re looking at at this time.”

Meehan said it’s rewarding knowing he and his colleagues saved a life.

“It’s what we signed up to do, to help people and help the community,” Meehan, a Havre de Grace native who still lives in the city and volunteers with the Susquehanna Hose Company, said. “But overall, it’s a great feeling to know we helped and contributed and actually made that save.”

Meehan has been a firefighter for 19 years, 12 with Perry Point, the only career station in Cecil County. The father of two teenage boys, Tommy, 16, and Jarred, 14, he’s also a forensic investigator for the Office of the State Medical Examiner.

Meehan was assigned to the department’s engine truck on Sunday along with Aaron Neely, of Holtwood, Pa., Brian Turbide, of Conowingo, and Jeff Urbanik, of Peach Bottom, Pa.

“I work with them; I train with them,” Meehan said.

He’s been working with Neely for 12 years, Turbide for four and Urbanik for one.

“The first guy walks into the door, he’s the search guy. Everyone follows and they have your back. They’re there to rescue you,” he said. “That rescue was a crew effort. I would not have been up there by myself.”

Neely, the assistant chief, called it a “career fire,” the likes of which they won’t see again.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime fire,” he said.

“As we arrived, we saw heavy fire coming from the third floor roof,” Meehan said.

Meehan thought of his children.

“All of us, we’ve got families. It’s safety first, but you want to go home,” Meehan said. “It was just so massive, you could feel the heat. It’s scary, but the training kicks in.”

When they got off the truck, a man said his mother-in-law was trapped on the third floor. The man was with his wife, the trapped woman’s daughter, and she was panicking, Meehan said.

The foursome made their way to the third floor. The fire intensified as they got closer. They had to break down the door using an ax.

“The minute we knocked it in, we were met with heavy fire right away,” Meehan said.

He reported to his assistant chief, who relayed the information about the roof collapse back to the incident commander, Ray Ryan, chief of Perryville Volunteer Fire Company, Meehan said.

Though Ryan ordered that they evacuate, Meehan radioed that he and his crew felt they could get to the woman.

“We had a job to do— a rescue,” Meehan said. “But two more minutes, the place would have been entirely engulfed.”

The elderly woman was conscious but unable to walk, repeatedly saying “help me,” he said.

“She must have heard me yelling ‘fire department.’ She kept talking … it helped me get closer to her,” Meehan said.

As soon as they got out, they passed Whitney to awaiting paramedics Cait Dempsey and Ashley Hennemuth, from the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services, who got her stable enough to be taken to the hospital.

On the other side of the building, the foursome’s chief, Andrew Bannon, was helping three people out of their condos. He broke his hand in the process.

Everyone was out of the building before the next firefighters arrived, Neely said.

Bannon praised his firefighters.

“These guys did a great job,” Bannon said. “I respect all of them and have full confidence in them to do the right thing. But I was relieved when they finally came back out.”

Two hours after getting back to the firehouse Sunday, Meehan took a phone call.

“’Thank you for saving my mother,’” he heard on the other end. “I just said thank you. I was speechless. It kind of got me. I couldn’t respond, I was choked up just from that.”

“We were just going our job,” Neely said. “Someone else would do it for us.”