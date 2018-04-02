Investigators probe for cause of Easter fire that destroyed condo building on Perryville's waterfront

With help from her mother and sister, Trish Vaughan gathered up her few remaining possessions from her car Monday as the remains of a Perryville condominium building — the former home for Vaughan and 23 other people — continued to smolder behind her.

“I have nothing,” Vaughan, a registered nurse at Perry Point VA Medical Center who moved into Owens Landing in October 2016, said.

The three-alarm fire, which remains under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal, destroyed a three-and-a-half story building at the Owens Landing I community along the Susquehanna River waterfront early Easter Sunday morning.

All 24 people who lived in the building’s 18 units were displaced. Four people, including one 93-year-old woman who was rescued by firefighters, were injured and taken to area hospitals, according to the Fire Marshal’s Office.

“Both the origin and cause [of the fire] are under investigation,” Senior Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire told reporters at the scene Monday.

Smoke continued to rise, and small fires could be seen, from the wreckage late Monday morning as former residents such as Vaughan, or their relatives tried to recover any remaining possessions or vehicles.

Part of the left rear side of Vaughan’s car had melted from the heat, and she raced to get all her possessions out before it was placed on the back of a carrier.

The fire was reported at 2:54 a.m. Sunday, according to the Fire Marshal’s Office. Vaughan said she was sleeping when she was awakened by a “crackling noise,” followed by a neighbor pounding on her door at 3:28 a.m. — she said she did not hear a fire alarm.

She said she shut her door and got dressed. She reopened her front door, but she could not breathe because of the smoke.

Vaughan said she went to her bathroom and grabbed some towels.

“I wet them, put them on my face so I could get out,” she said, her voice catching.

Vaughan said she was able to get down a stairwell and into a parking lot filled with fire crews.

“It was an inferno all the way across, the whole roof was on fire,” she recalled.

She said ashes landed on vehicles in the parking lot, even on boats sitting across Owens Landing Court.

“It took hours to get this fire out,” Vaughan said.

About 100 firefighters from Cecil and Harford counties came to the scene, and it took three hours to get the blaze under control, Alkire said.

He gave credit to the operators of two fire boats from the Susquehanna Hose Company, of Havre de Grace, and the Charlestown Fire Department in Cecil County for keeping the fire from spreading and destroying neighboring buildings.

Two buildings on either side of the wreckage had melted vinyl siding.

“Without a doubt, those two fire boats saved these two buildings on ether side,” Alkire said.

He said the destroyed building met all fire codes, but its suppression system could not withstand the fast moving fire.

“The fire was just so devastating, it overwhelmed the system,” Alkire said.

He said those fire safety systems, such as smoke alarms, fire alarms and sprinklers, did allow most residents to get out safely, or gave firefighters enough time to rescue the 93-year-old woman, who was airlifted to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore.

“We certainly credit that to the building meeting all fire codes,” Alkire said.

This story will be updated.