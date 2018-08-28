Havre de Grace teen charged with killing Edgewood girl, 15, in August 2017

A Havre de Grace teenager has been indicted in the killing of an Edgewood girl whose body was found in Havre de Grace more than a year ago, police said.

Naeshawn Jaheim-Troy Perry, 17, of the 1200 block of Battery Drive in Havre de Grace, was indicted Tuesday by a Harford County grand jury on charges of first- and second-degree murder, Cpl. Dan Petz of Havre de Grace Police Department said.

He is charged in the death of 15-year-old Maleigha Solonka, whose body was found Aug. 16, 2017 in the woods in the 400 block of Webb Lane, Petz said.

The medical examiner said the cause of death was asphyxiation and ruled a homicide.

Perry, who was 16 at the time of the alleged murder, was being held at Hickey School in an unrelated case. He had been charged as an adult with first- and second-degree rape and other sex offenses in connection with an incident in February 2017. He was remanded to juvenile status in July, according to court records.

“We’re happy to be able to get the indictment today,” Petz said. “We had him as a person of interest early on. With him being in detention, we were able to do a complete investigation on this.”

