PeoplesBank relocating retail, business services in Bel Air

PeoplesBank is relocating the retail and business banking services offered in its downtown Bel Air branch to buildings next door and across the street.

PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, is headquartered in York Township, Pa. and operates six financial center, or branches, in Maryland, including two in Harford County in Bel Air and Fallston.

The company acquired the property at 140 N. Main St., next door to its Bel Air financial center at 126 N. Main St., last fall.

The building, which has been unused since PNC Bank closed its former branch there in 2012, is being renovated for a new PeoplesBank retail services operation, Todd Tyson, senior vice president, director of general services, said Thursday.

PeoplesBank will also shift the business banking services from 126 N. Main St. across the street to the three-story commercial building at 139 N. Main St., where it will lease about 2,700 square feet on the first floor, Tyson said.

The new retail operation will be where Main and Bond Streets meet to form the top corner of a triangle, which many people locally know as the “flatiron.”

“We hope to bring commerce back to that little corner of Main Street,” Tyson said.

A building permit for the renovation project was issued in late April, Kevin Small, planning director for the Town of Bel Air, said Thursday.

“They have been given that [development] approval and are moving forward,” he said.

PeoplesBank is listed as the owner of the property, which is slightly larger than a quarter of an acre, according to online state property records. It was sold by the prior owner, 140 Main LLC, in November of 2017 for $655,000, according to records.

Tyson said the company’s lease at 126 N. Main St. will end in October. It had an opportunity to purchase the property next door, which had been sitting empty for the past six years, and it did so, he said.

The renovations should be complete in September. The branch will have a drive-up teller window outside, along with a drive-up ATM and night depository.

Inside, customers will find a “state-of-the-art facility” with tellers and sales staff, as well as an information station where they can “walk through any of your particular needs” or print out information, Tyson said.

Customers will also be able to use iPads in the branch to conduct online banking, according to Tyson.

The commercial banking should shift across the street in June, pending regulatory approval from Maryland and Pennsylvania, Tyson said. He said the approvals are needed to relocate banking services — approvals have been granted to move the retail operation in Bel Air, and the company is awaiting final approval to move the business operation.

PeoplesBank has had a presence in the 100 block of North Main Street since November 2008 when it opened a business banking center offering commercial banking services at 124 N. Main St., Tyson said.

The business banking services were relocated to 126 N. Main St. in 2015 when PeoplesBank acquired Madison Square Federal Savings Bank, which had a retail bank branch at that address, according to Tyson. Retail and business services are offered at that location.

Ten people work at the existing branch, and they will be shifted to their respective operations once the moves are complete and approvals are granted, according to Tyson. He said there will be opportunities to expand the business banking staff.

“We’re vey happy to be able to offer retail and banking services in Bel Air and in the surrounding area,” Tyson said. “We look forward to a long partnership with the people in the area.”