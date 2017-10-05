Mother, two children hospitalized after Bel Air townhouse fire

A mother and two of her children were hospitalized after being injured in a fire that caused an estimated $200,000 damage to their Bel Air townhouse late Wednesday night, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Jacinda Napolitano, of the 900 block of Pentwood Court, and her sons, 15, and 10, were taken to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore. They suffered burns and smoke inhalation, and the 10-year-old was in critical but stable condition as of Thursday morning, according to a notice of investigation from the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Napolitano and her 15-year-old son were treated and have since been released from the hospital, Senior Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire said Thursday morning.

Napolitano lived in the house with her younger children and 20-year-old son, Jaylend Burkhardt. Alkire said Burkhardt declined treatment from EMS workers at the scene.

Lloyd and Adriane Burke own the two-story townhouse, according to the Fire Marshal’s report.

The fire started in the basement and was found by the occupants, who reported it at 10:47 p.m., according to the fire marshal’s report.

Napolitano and her family were on the second floor when their smoke alarms went off, Alkire stated.

She checked and found “heavy smoke” coming from the basement door, Alkire said.

“She retreated back to the second floor and called 911,” Alkire explained in a text message.

Neighbors and Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies helped Napolitano and her children get out of the house, according to the Fire Marshal’s report.

One neighbor crawled in through the front door and found the 10-year-old boy, who had collapsed from smoke inhalation, Alkire said.

“He was discovered just past the front door, in the living room,” Alkire said.

The Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company was the primary fire company on scene. It took 40 firefighters about 40 minutes to get the fire under control, according to the report.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Anybody who has information is asked to call the Fire Marshal’s Northeast Regional Office in Bel air at 410-836-4844.