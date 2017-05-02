Bel Air creating walkway behind Main Street to enhance retail opportunities

The new decorative walkway from the Bel Air Armory to Pennsylvania Avenue in Bel Air will be completed once four new light posts are installed, town officials said.

A contract to install the four halogen lights along the new path, that is about a third of a project to ultimately extend the walkway up to the old tire lot, was unanimously approved at Monday's Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners meeting.

The $12,898 contract was awarded to Eastern Sales and Engineering, of Baltimore, for materials, labor and equipment.

The lights, which will match the ones on Main Street and in the town parking lot next to the Harford County Sheriff's Office, will complete that portion of a much larger project to "create almost a back door to Main Street to maximize retail opportunities we hope to be along Burns Alley," Kevin Small, Bel Air's planning director, said after Monday's meeting.

Burns Alley parallels Main Street between Pennsylvania and Courtland Street, behind the sheriff's office, some office buildings, a couple stores and a cleaners.

"The first step is to create a mall, with two anchors at either end," Small said.

The armory is the anchor at the northern end. The anchor at the southern end, the former tire lot, has yet to be determined, he said.

The concept is to maximize retail opportunities in town, with patrons parking in the garage with stores lining not only Main Street, but also Burns Alley.

Already a cobbler has a shop along the alley and the Tower Restaurant has a back door to the alley.

"A lot of shops don't have a door. We'd like to work with them to develop them," Small said. "Nobody really knows a lot about those and we'd like to make them more dominant."

A walkway would be built in the alley with pavers to match the path between the armory and Pennsylvania Avenue. New landscaping will be added as well. In next year's budget, which becomes effective July 1, the town has proposed funding for a raised crosswalk - essentially a speed hump with line markings - on Pennsylvania. It would be very similar to the one in front of the Harford County Board of Education building on Courtland.

Some of the businesses along that stretch are offices, Small conceded, and said the town will work with those building owners "individually to see if they want to take advantage of the potential."

It's possible, he said, to have retail on the first floors, with offices or residential on the second floors.

"It will take a lot of initiative by the town to work with property owners," he said. "I would think everybody would want to maximize their properties."

None of this is imminent, Small said. It's a few years off.

"This is a marathon," he said.