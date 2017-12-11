Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Route 1 in Darlington Sunday

A man walking on Route 1 in Darlington Sunday evening was hit by a car and killed, Maryland State Police said.

Michael Lester Adams, 62, was walking for unknown reasons in the travel portion of Route 1 north of Castleton Road around 5:20 p.m., according to a State Police news release.

Adams was hit by a black 2017 Toyota Highlander, being driven north on Route 1 by Philip Ray Leidlich, 34, according to the news release.

Volunteers from Darlington Volunteer Fire Company responded and took Adams to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

There was no indication of drugs or alcohol involved on the part of the driver of the Highlander, but Adams was intoxicated, Sgt. Nuzzo of the Bel Air Barrack said.

No charges have been filed, police said.