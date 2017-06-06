Peach Botton to hold open house June 14, testing sirens Wednesday

Think you have what it takes to operate a nuclear power plant?

Attend Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station's upcoming community information night and find out.

Visitors will be able to enjoy an evening of food, fun and fission during community information night on Wednesday, June 14, from 5 to 8 p.m., according to an announcement from plant operator Exelon Generation.

Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station is located on the west bank of the Conowingo Pond (Susquehanna River) in York County, Pa. The station is home to two boiling water reactors, capable of powering more than 2.25 million homes and businesses. Both reactors began commercial operation in 1974.

During the community information night event, station employees will be on hand to educate visitors about nuclear energy, plant operations and current events in the nuclear industry. Visitors can see firsthand how operators at Peach Bottom harness the power of uranium to generate safe, reliable power, according to the announcement.

Visitors also can learn about the station's engineering practices, emergency preparedness, used fuel storage, safety, security, environmental stewardship and community outreach.

If you have ever wanted to see the inside of a nuclear power station's control room, you can tour the control room simulator, which is used to train and test reactor operators.

Informational handouts will be provided and and picnic fare will be served. This is a free, family-friendly event that will be held rain or shine.

"Our 860 employees take a great deal of pride in producing clean and reliable carbon-free energy. Community information night is a great opportunity for our community to come and take an inside look at how we do that here at Peach Bottom," said Site Vice President Pat Navin in a statement. "It is always a fun event and we look forward to spending time with our neighbors and answering questions about nuclear energy."

Visitors are asked to park in the station's contractor parking lot at 1848 Lay Road. Buses will transport visitors to the training center. If you require special accommodations or have questions about community information night, please contact Megan Lewatowski at 717-456-4818 or megan.lewatowski@exeloncorp.com.

Sirens test

Exelon Generation will conduct its semi-annual, full volume test of the emergency warning sirens surrounding Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station on Wednesday, June 7, at approximately 1 p.m. This is one of two semi-annual tests scheduled for June and December each year.

The Peach Bottom emergency warning siren system consists of 97 sirens located in the 10-mile radius around Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station.

The sirens, which will be heard in northern Harford County and southern York County, are not a signal to evacuate, but a warning to tune to a local Emergency Alert Broadcast television or radio stations. County emergency management authorities activate the sirens, which can be used in the event of any emergency, including severe weather.