Harford to tighten pawnshop rules

Harford County pawnbrokers will face much stiffer regulations on how they handle goods the public brings into their shops – one of many methods the county is considering to target the ongoing heroin crisis – if legislation before the County Council is adopted.

Bill 17-006, which includes revisions to the pawnbrokers' section of the county code that make it much more difficult for drug addicts to sell stolen merchandise at pawn shops, was introduced during Tuesday evening's council meeting.

Councilman Patrick Vincenti, the bill's lead sponsor, and Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler discussed its implications during a press conference at the Sheriff's Office headquarters in Bel Air Thursday morning.

The Sheriff's Office also announced Thursday the indictment of five pawnshop owners and employees who allegedly helped drug addicts exchange stolen goods for money to support their habits.

"I think it's important that Harford County government do all they can to protect local businesses and their inventory," Vincenti said.

Vincenti noted he is a business owner, too – he owns Vincenti Decoys in Havre de Grace – and he has dealt with thefts in the past.

"We had an issue that had to be dealt with, so this is near and dear to my heart," he said.

Crime overall in Harford County has declined in recent years, but law enforcement is dealing with a significant increase in thefts, Erik Robey, the Sheriff's Office director of legislative and community affairs, said.

More items are being stolen from vehicles, residential break-ins have increased, and thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise is being stolen from local businesses and retail stores each month, according to Robey.

"The Sheriff's Office has tied many of these thefts back to our heroin epidemic," said Robey.

Thefts increased by 21 percent from 2015 to 2016, according to Sheriff's Office spokesperson Cristie Kahler. She noted aggravated assaults increased by 4 percent during the same period, which officials suspect is also tied to the heroin epidemic.

"Bill 17-006 will strengthen our pawn laws and give law enforcement additional tools to fight back against criminals who are victimizing our community," Gahler said.

Gahler said five people associated with two pawnshops in Edgewood faced indictment on charges related to transactions that allowed them to move stolen items in exchange for money.

He cited one suspected thief who pawned about $50,000 in "brand new, in-the-box merchandise" over 10 months and two others who pawned about $20,000 in new merchandise over a 30-day period. All three suspects struggle with drug addiction, the sheriff said.

Gahler said the legislation "will ban completely the selling of gift cards in pawnshops." He said thieves have been targeting women in supermarkets or restaurants who leave their pocketbooks unattended and steal their credit cards.

The thieves then use the stolen credit cards to buy gift cards and turn around and pawn the gift cards for cash. Suspects also obtain gift cards by shoplifting merchandise, then returning it to the store in exchange for gift cards, Gahler said.

Additional regulations include bans on having automated purchasing machines in Harford County stores, except for machines that accept recycled items though Maryland Department of the Environment-approved programs, recorded video surveillance footage must be kept for 150 days and employees must take photos of all items brought into the store.

The law already requires pawnshop employees to log each item and make daily reports to police agencies, according to Don Clark, owner of Clark Loan and Jewelry in Aberdeen.

Clark said Thursday he has been taking photos on a voluntary basis. He said he takes the photos in front of the customer and noted it helps if there are any disputes with customers over the condition of the items.

Clark, who opened his store in Aberdeen in 2008, said he supports Bill 17-006, except for the requirement to keep surveillance footage for 150 days. That could him cost up to $5,000 to purchase new equipment to store video, as his current equipment has a limit of 30 days.

He also noted he does not accept gift cards.

"I'm okay with the other aspects of the bill," Clark said. "If it helps with the heroin epidemic, great."

Vincenti said county officials have discussed the legislation with local pawn shop owners and chambers of commerce, and they have expressed their support.

A public hearing is scheduled for May 2 in the County Council chambers at 212 S. Bond St. in Bel Air, according to Vincenti.

"If this takes any money off the street that would go to heroin, then I think it's a win-win," he said.

Indictments

The Sheriff's Office released Thursday afternoon the names of the five pawnshop owners and employees who have been indicted for their roles in helping drug addicts move stolen merchandise.

The people indicted following the 18-month investigation are associated with Starlite Coin and Pawn and The Associated Pawnbrokers LLC, both of Edgewood, according to a statement posted on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

James Franklin Baker, 44, of Edgewood, Charlotte Freda Wolf, 63, of Bel Air, and Edward Thomas Wolf, 33, of Churchville, are all part of Associated Pawnbrokers. James Clay Mills, 47, of Dundalk, and Jeffery Andrew Ledergerber, 53, of Bel Air, are both associated with Starlite, according to the statement.

Ten local businesses had been victimized by the thefts; examples provided include the Mill of Bel Air, Home Depot, Lowes, Sears, Target, and Walter G. Coale Inc., police said.

Baker, Charlotte Wolf and Edward Wolf each face one charge of theft-scheme, $1,000 to under $10,000 and one charge of theft, $1,000 to under $10,000, according to online court records.

Mills faces four counts of theft-scheme, $1,000 to under $10,000 and four counts of theft with the same value, and Ledergerber has been charged with one count of theft-scheme and one count of theft with the same value as the other defendants, according to court records.

"After a thorough review of these cases, I am certain this is one more by-product of the heroin epidemic that has a hold on our community," Gahler said in a written statement.

"Each of the original theft suspects are admitted addicts who stole to support their addiction. We will do whatever it takes to hold those responsible who participate in criminal activity and prey on the vulnerability of those living with addiction."