Harford executive seeks legal opinion on pawnbroker regulation bill

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has questions about the pawnbroker regulation bill, aimed at making it harder for addicts to get cash to fund their heroin addictions, that recently passed the County Council.

He is seeking an opinion on its legality before deciding whether to sign it.

"The county executive has sent the legislation with adopted amendments to the state Attorney General's Office for review with existing state law before he makes a final decision on the bill," Cindy Mumby, Glassman's spokesperson, confirmed in an email late last week.

The legislation, Bill 17-006, was unanimously passed by the council on May 9 and has been hailed by its supporters as another way to confront the opioid abuse epidemic, which police officials in the county say has caused a rash of thefts, as opioid abusers steal and then pawn items to get cash to feed their habit.

Under the legislation, pawnshop owners must report all transactions to the county Sheriff's Office and provide detailed reports, with photos, on each item that comes into their stores.

They must hold the items for 30 days after the transaction is reported, unless the person who brought an item in buys it back. Law enforcement can request that an item that is part of a criminal investigation be held and not be sold or transferred to anyone during that investigation.

Supporters say they believe the legislation can be a deterrent to people stealing, because it will make it more difficult for them to unload the stolen items. The alternative, they say, would be to cause people addicted to opioids to seek treatment.

Glassman's administration did not have any direct input into the drafting of the legislation, whose principal sponsor is Councilman Patrick Vincenti. The legislation also received strong backing for Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.

"I'm comfortable in the fact that our attorneys looked at the bill, and we're confident that it's a good bill and does its intended purpose to recover and return stolen property to its rightful owners," Vincenti said Tuesday.

Glassman sent a letter dated May 10 to Assistant Attorney General Sloane F. Kinstler seeking clarification on the bill's provisions related to a requirement that pawnbrokers hold all "secondhand personal property" for 30 days after it is brought into their shops. He also is questioning the bill because it "imposes recordkeeping requirements that could pertain to items that are secondhand precious metals as defined in the Maryland Code."

He referred to an advice letter Kinstler sent County Attorney Melissa Lambert in November 2015 regarding the county's request for an opinion on a requirement in the county code that pawnbrokers hold just "secondhand precious metals" for 30 days.

At the time, Kinstler determined the county could not require pawnbrokers to hold secondhand precious metals for longer than the state-mandated period of 18 days, so state law pre-empted the county's requirement, according to her letter.

Glassman is now seeking advice from the attorney general's office to determine if state law pre-empts requirements in Bill 17-006 related to secondhand precious metals.

"These are technical issues, and so the county executive sought this opinion to simply do due diligence in ensuring that nothing in this legislation is in conflict with state law," Glassman spokesperson Mumby said Tuesday.

The county executive has the option of vetoing the bill, a decision he must make by May 31. If he does veto it, the council would need five of seven votes for an override. Glassman has never vetoed a bill in his nearly two and a half years as county executive.

He could also decline to sign the legislation and it would automatically stand enacted as of that date, taking effect 60 days later unless petitioned to referendum by 5 percent of the county's qualified voters as of the most recent general election.

"If it does anything to take any money out of the heroin trade then I'm all for it and I really think the county executive is just doing his due diligence and just making sure in his mind the bill is a good bill as well, and I look forward to him signing it," Vincenti said.

The bill also requires that shop owners must have video surveillance in their shops and store the footage in case it is needed for an investigation. The amended version of the bill requires them to keep the video in digital format for 60 days. As drafted, however, the bill would have required the video be kept for 150 days.

The legislation generated controversy, as several pawnbrokers in the county testified at a public hearing that they already are required to keep meticulous transaction records.

People whose loved ones have stolen from them and pawned the items for cash to support their heroin addiction argued in favor of the bill, however, as did the sheriff.

Gahler noted in a written statement Tuesday that his staff has spent the past 15 months working with the county law department — which is part of the county administration — the seven County Council members, the council attorney and State's Attorney Joseph Cassilly to develop the legislation.

"Each of these individuals and organizations reviewed, provided comments and/or assisted in drafting Bill 17-006, which will provide a new level of protection for our citizens and businesses in Harford County," Gahler stated.

He said he has not heard from Glassman "about what his concerns may be or why he feels it necessary to request an Attorney General's opinion on a bill which has passed the Council unanimously."

"Simply stated, I have more confidence and trust in the guidance and wisdom of our Harford County legal minds and the seven honorable Council Members who have carefully drafted, reviewed and examined this legislation over the opinion of an Attorney General who just two weeks ago decried that Baltimore's decision to become a sanctuary city is legally sound," Gahler said.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh has stated local police who protect undocumented immigrants from deportation are legal despite an order from President Donald Trump threatening the federal funding for so-called "sanctuary cities."