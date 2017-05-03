Harford council urged to pass more stringent pawnshop regulations, others say it's 'over-reaching'

Owners of some Harford County pawnshops say the proposed bill to revise regulations of their businesses is "over-reaching," especially since they already do much of what will be required by the law, they told the Harford County Council Tuesday night.

Others, however, pleaded with the council to pass the bill to help in the fight against the heroin epidemic in Harford County.

"If you know you're unable to get cash for these drugs, it can stop this, it is my hope," said Laura Jones, whose daughter died of a drug overdose five years ago, as testified at a public hearing in favor of the bill that would create much stiffer regulations on how pawnbrokers handle goods the public brings into their shops.

"I oppose nearly everything in this bill," Jeffrey Ledergerber told the council members. "We don't need more law. I fight every part of it."

The legislation, sponsored by Councilman Patrick Vincenti, includes revisions to the pawnbrokers' section of the county code that make it much more difficult for drug addicts to sell stolen merchandise at pawn shops. It also prohibits pawn shops from selling gift cards.

"We need to provide the tools necessary for the sheriff's office, the state's attorney whatever tools possible; if we remove even $1 from the heroin epidemic, it's a win-win," Vincenti said.

Councilman James McMahan pointed out the changes to the law, last updated in 1967, protect the pawnbrokers, too.

"We want to make sure pawnbrokers don't suffer financial losses because of stolen merchandise," McMahan said.

Crime overall in Harford may be down, but thefts have increase, and many of those thefts are related to drug use and addiction, particular to heroin and other opioids, the Harford County Sheriff's Office has said.

The council did not vote on the bill Tuesday; it typically waits until the next meeting after the hearing to vote, which Council President Richard Slutzky said could be at next week's council meeting.

Some of the half-dozen or so pawnbrokers in Harford County do many of the things that would be required under the new legislation.

"It's tough to argue against most of this stuff. We already do most of it," Nick Uroda, manager of Clark Loan and Jewelry in Aberdeen, said.

The bill

"It's not like pawnshops weren't regulated before," Cpl. Justin Blubaugh, who worked on the legislation, said. "This is simply fine-tuning."

The main changes to the bill include requiring background checks for pawnshop owners, requiring vehicles to remain in a fenced in area during their holding period, listing and photographing items that appear to be new and in the box, installing video surveillance, not disclosing items being held and prohibiting the sale of gift cards.

"There's no ready for a person to take a gift card to a pawnshop so they can receive cash," Blubaugh said, adding gift cards usually pay 40 cents on the dollar.

Gift cards are being stolen in burglaries, from vehicles, and drug addicts are getting their cash and going out and buying drugs, he said.

The bill also outlines the penalties for each offense, which show "He look, we're serious with this law."

Pawnbrokers who violate the provisions in the law could face penalties of jail time, fines or the loss of their licenses.

The problem with the legislation, said Ed Wolf of Associated Pawn Brokers of Edgewood, is that it makes more work for the shop owners.

"They're not utilizing what they have in place now and they're requiring more of us," Wolf said. "They're making it to where we have to provide them with more information than we already do."

The Sheriff's Office, he said, expects "so much of us," and wants them to help the detectives do their jobs.

"I'm not a detective," he said.

Wolf and Ledergerber, the latter with Starlite Coin and Pawn, have both been indicted in Harford County on charges of theft and theft scheme, which allegedly helped addicts move stolen merchandise. Their trials are pending.

Supporting drug addiction

Laura Jones said her daughter started using heroin when she was 18, "at least that's my best guess."

One day she got a text message from her daughter, saying life had gotten too hard, and she and her boyfriend had a pact - they were going to overdose and die.

Fortunately, she said, police found Jones' daughter before they overdosed. But Jones had to go to the motel room where her daughter was found and went through her backpack, where she found empty vials, used needles and receipts from a pawn shop.

The money her daughter used to buy heroin for what was supposed to be her last high came from pawning her 6-year-old brother's Wii gaming system and games she had stolen.

Jan Christensen called the new, stricter regulations a "great deterrent for the user, the thief."

Christensen is a board member of the Sheriff's Office's HOPE (Heroin Overdose Prevention Effort) for Harford. She said she was speaking on behalf of mothers, families "whose entire homes have been robbed blind" and who have to sleep with their purse and keys and get dead bolts for their other children's doors.

"I see no reason why you can't go out of your way" to protect themselves and the addict, she said. "It gives people peace of mind for people who are suffering from this."

Bobbi Barrow, of Bank Gun and Pawn in Havre de Grace, said there's another side to that story.

Some of those parents, whose items are stolen, come in and buy them back three and four times, "because they won't stop their kids. They're enablers."

She said she gets very little guidance from members of the Sheriff's Office pawn unit and when she asks for help, is told to read the law.

"That doesn't help when you're looking for guidance," Barrow said.

Local lawyer Eric McLaughlin, who said he can attest to the impact addiction can have, also said he's not always a fan of business regulation.

So, he did some research on the relationship between the pawn business and drug addiction and found numerous examples, most of them dating to 2014, of how businesses have been affected.

"Harford County, and I say this with the utmost respect and encouragement, we may already be behind. Let's get this implemented," McLaughlin said. "Give the tool not only to law enforcement but to pawnbrokers so no one is a victim."