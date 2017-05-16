Bel Air adding cameras, trying to improve security at garage

Bel Air does not want to have the reputation as the place to go if a person wants to commit suicide, the town administrator said Monday, and is looking at any and all measures to prevent any more suicides at the town parking garage.

Suicide prevention efforts would not, however, just apply to the parking garage. Town Administrator Jesse Bane said the town has to consider implementing initiatives as more, taller buildings are built in town.

"With new high rise buildings, where people are able to have access to the roof, we need to address that so it's not an initiative to jump, to use it as a means to commit suicide," Bane said after Monday night's Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners meeting, where new cameras that will "strengthen and enhance" the security measures already in place in the Hickory Avenue garage were approved. "If need be, if Bel Air is going to build up instead of out, and that seems to be the trend, we have to pay more attention to what to do about the rooftops."

Three people committed suicide in two years (in October 2014, June 2015 and March 2016) by jumping off the roof of the six-story garage, and since then town officials began looking at ways to make it safer to prevent future tragedies.

One way discussed was to install a fence around the top floor and other floors. While that proposal "is not totally off the boards," Bane said, it's not at the top of the town's list right now because it's the most costly.

It wouldn't be just the roof that would need a fence installed, other upper floors would also need to be protected as well.

Bane said a developer was looking at building a multi-story building in town, and when Bane suggested doing something to address suicide prevention, it was not well-received, he said, because it would add to the cost. The developer didn't say no, he said, and has since decided not to pursue the project, but it's not what drove the group away.

In the meantime, the town is upgrading the camera system that is on the top of the garage.

Before the suicides, the two cameras on the roof were in disrepair, Bane said, that changed after the suicides. "We weren't as vigilant as we are now."

The two cameras on the roof were fixed and two sensors were added - one that's activated when someone exits the elevator on the top floor of the garage and one when someone enters the garage after hours.

Those sensors have helped prevent suicides in at least a couple situations, Bane said.

"There were a couple incidents when there was strong suspicion they were there to do harm to themselves," he said.

Officers got to the roof, were able to talk to the people and they left the area.

"Those were instances we had where had we not had in place what we have right now, who knows what might have happened," Bane said.

The new cameras approved Monday will "unquestionably improve security" even further on the roof, Police Chief Charles Moore told the commissioners.

"The new equipment will strengthen our ability to prevent suicide and suspicious activity," Moore said.

The commissioners voted unanimously to award the $23,980 contract to Harford Alarm Company, of Bel Air, to install the cameras.

They will not only provide better surveillance coverage, but also will illuminate some of the darker areas.

While the existing cameras are static and can't zoom, the new cameras can pan, tilt and zoom, Moore said.

"There are some blind spots, some dark zones, we can't see with static cameras," he said earlier Monday. "Now we'll be able to see everywhere. They can zoom and everything else."

It's not just suicide the town is trying to prevent at the garage, Bane said.

"Suicide aside, some interesting things take place on the roof," he said. "We're not trying to mess up anyone's love life, or private life, but again, we don't want the reputation of using the garage for anything other than what it should be used for."

Commissioner Brendan Hopkins said he appreciates the town looking into these measures.

"Every life matters," he said. "Anything we can do to help prevent these tragedies from happening, we should be doing that."