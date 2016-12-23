Harford County ready to spend another $300,000 to defend rubblefill suit

The Harford County Law Department has been cleared by the County Council to spend up to $300,000 on outside legal services as it prepares for a Feb. 13, 2017 trial date in a lawsuit filed against the county by the developer of a rubblefill near Havre de Grace.

"In the past few months the litigation has ramped up, there are bills that are quickly accumulating, and I want to have a fresh start, starting in January," County Attorney Melissa Lambert said during a council meeting Tuesday evening.

The council approved her request unanimously.

The $100 million lawsuit, which property owner Maryland Reclamation Associates Inc. filed against the county in 2013, is the latest development in a 26-year legal fight between MRA and the county over the construction of the rubblefill on 68 acres off of Gravel Hill Road. The property was once used for sand and gravel mining.

Lambert told council members the money is needed to cover existing legal bills as well as the preparation for the trial in Harford County Circuit Court and for the trial itself, which could last a week and a half to two weeks.

Attorney Jefferson L. Blomquist, of the Baltimore-based law firm Funk & Bolton, has been working on the case for the county. The council approved a request by the law department in March 2015 to spend up to $100,000 on Blomquist's services, and it approved a second request in March to spend up to $100,000 more.

About $10,000 remains from those prior approvals, according to Lambert.

The law department keeps money in its budget for "just these types of situations," cases that require a level of expertise and time commitment beyond what county staff attorneys can provide, according to Lambert.

"We just do not have the resources available to be able to handle this in-house," she said.

The council must sign off before the department taps those funds, though, under a charter requirement that it approve all expenditures for legal services incurred outside the law department.

Over the past two and a half decades, the county has been able to block the development of the rubblefill site, which is north of Havre de Grace and near a historic African-American church and graveyard.

Each action by the county was met with legal challenges by MRA and its president, Richard D. Schafer, who brought the international law firm DLA Piper into the case on his side in 2015.

The site would have been used to deposit debris from construction and demolition projects.

Gravel Hill is a historically black community and is the birthplace of Sgt. Alfred B. Hilton, who was in the Union Army during the Civil War and is the only Medal of Honor recipient who was born in Harford County.

Members of the community opposed the development of the rubblefill when it was proposed in the late 1980s, and they have kept their eyes on the process since then.

Two previous legal challenges by MRA, which were based on the county's handling of the zoning of the site, went to the state appeals courts, which ruled in the county's favor both times. The most recent ruling was handed down by the Maryland Court of Appeals, the state's highest court, in 2010.

The site owner is currently suing the county for making the property, as stated in the lawsuit, "valueless," after the company invested more than $1 million to purchase the property and for engineering services.

Council members noted the likelihood of the current case going to the appellate courts, regardless of the outcome in the trial court.

"Win or lose, it's moving on to the next court," Councilman Joe Woods said.

Council President Richard Slutzky noted, with Gravel Hill and similar long-running cases, "we won at every level and still had to pay court costs all the way through to the appellate court."

Councilman Mike Perrone took issue with the fact that Lambert's request was the third one, in less than 18 months, for the county to spend a combined $500,000.

Perrone said he was considering voting against the request, but "if the attorney has done due diligence and is operating in good faith," he did not want to cast a vote that could put the attorney in a bad position.

He asked Lambert, if she has to make a similar request, to provide invoices and give council members a chance to speak to the attorney before they vote.

"The more money is involved here, the more of a comfort level I want to have, just making sure our money is being spent in the way it should be," Perrone said.

Councilman Jim McMahan expressed support for the spending request.

"If we lose that suit and the judgment comes down against us for $100 million, $500,000 is a small part of that, and that is what we're paying for expert counsel, correct?" McMahan asked Lambert.

Lambert told McMahan he was correct and noted Blomquist, who formerly worked in the county law department, is familiar with the case dating back to 1990. That means the county can save money by not paying an hourly rate while an attorney gets up to speed.

"Counsel has, since 1990, been involved with this case and been successful in the two times that it went up to the Court of Appeals, so there is a known track record by this attorney and by this firm for success," Lambert said.