Harford ramps up summer campaign to prevent opioid abuse, provide treatment

Denise Hanna has never forgotten that the driver who killed her son nearly six and a half years ago was under the influence of heroin.

Louis Marcell hasn’t forgotten what being addicted to heroin can do to a person’s life, because he has been there.

Hanna and Marcell are the faces behind the Harford County’s Office of Drug Control Policy’s latest public service messaging campaign to prevent drug abuse and to deliver a message that treatment works and recovery is possible.

Beginning Friday, County Executive Barry Glassman’s administration will begin airing 30-second public service announcements in Harford County movie theaters featuring Marcell, a local resident in recovery.

This emotional PSA is the latest marketing tool in the administration’s campaign to raise awareness about the opioid epidemic, according to a county news release.

Harford County has experienced more than 170 opioid related overdoses so far this year, 40 of which have been fatal, according to the county Sheriff’s Office. More than 200 fatal overdoses have been recorded since the Sheriff’s Office began keeping records in early 2015.

The PSA was produced in a peer-to-peer format, which is recommended by experts in the field of addiction and prevention, and by Gov. Hogan’s Heroin Task Force, according to the county.

In the video, Marcell, 30, describes himself as a “normal kid with a loving family” who began his opioid addiction after having a tooth pulled. He was given a prescription for pain, which ultimately flung him into a spiraling addiction to prescription medication and, ultimately, heroin.

When Marcell lost his younger brother to addiction, he sought treatment with the help of his family and now lives a life free of drugs, he says.

“I hope this PSA educates the community about treatment and recovery and helps fight stigmas that prevent individuals from seeking help. I want to encourage everyone, especially parents, to have conversations about drugs, addiction and recovery. Recovery is possible and it is wonderful,” Marcell said in a statement.

The PSA will run at the Regal Theater in Bel Air and the Horizon Theater in Fallston through September. It is estimated to be seen by more than 130,000 movie-goers this summer, a county spokesperson said.

Billboard campaign

Earlier this spring, Harford County unveiled a billboard campaign with another compelling awareness message: overdose is not the only way heroin kills.

The billboard features Denise Hanna, mother of Joshua Hanna who was killed in a motor vehicle accident on Nov. 5, 2011 by a driver under the influence of heroin.

On the billboard Hanna holds a picture of Joshua next to a roadside memorial the family maintains on Route 22, near the site of the accident. Joshua was a 2008 graduate of Harford Technical High School and a resident of Street.

Earlier in the spring, the Hanna message billboard was erected along Route 1 in Fallston near the intersection with Harford Road and the Bel Air Bypass. A $15,000 grant from State Farm Insurance helped cover the cost of the billboard, which currently is located on Route 40 in Joppa.

“Joshua was a loyal son and grandson who had a smile that would light up the darkest room. He was a hard worker with a good sense of humor. He could always make you laugh,” Denise Hanna said in a statement. “Joshua did not do drugs, but his dreams will never be realized because of heroin.”

Denise Hanna was recognized by Harford County government in 2017 with a Shining Light Award for her efforts to raise awareness about addiction and advocate for positive change. She has been among a core of county residents who have been outspoken about impaired and distracted driving.

In 2013, Jordan Craig Stewart, of Churchville, then 27, pleaded guilty to charges of vehicular manslaughter and possessing heroin in connection with the accident that killed Joshua Hanna. Stewart was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the manslaughter conviction and four years for heroin possession, with all but five years of the 14 suspended, according to court records and The Aegis report of the incident.

Heroin was found in Stewart's car, as well as two syringes, and he told emergency officials he was a heroin addict, the assistant state’s attorney who prosecuted the case told the court. At the time, heroin addition and opioid abuse were just starting to be recognized as a problem in Harford County and other communities, and they would quickly explode to epidemic proportions.

Harford County government has been recognized twice by the National Association of Counties for its innovative anti-drug awareness campaigns. Recently, the Glassman administration was awarded the “Best in Category” in the Category Arts, Culture, and Historic Preservation for using the arts to expand the reach of prevention messaging.

To watch the PSA, learn about addiction and substance abuse, or seek treatment, visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/ODCP or www.theaegis.com. Resources also are available at www.samhsa.gov.

Harford County hopes to capture the attention of preteens to young adults with the campaign, but there is a message here for parents, too.

“Summer vacation should not be a vacation from talking about the scourge of opioid abuse lurking in every ZIP code in Harford County and the nation,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “Government programs can help, but nothing is more powerful than parents talking to their kids about drugs.”

