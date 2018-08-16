Harford Humane Society hopes to Clear the Shelters Saturday

From the Humane Society of Harford County:

The Humane Society of Harford County will join more than 900 animal shelters across the nation Saturday for the largest single-day adoption event in the country: Clear the Shelters.

Adoption fees on all pets at participating shelters nationwide will be waived with hopes that every animal will find a loving, permanent home.

The Harford humane society will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday. Interested adopters can view the animals’ photos and biographies and download an adoption application in advance by visiting www.harfordshelter.org.

Regular adoption procedures will apply, and because of the urgency to clear the shelter, animals cannot be put on hold for adoption at a later date. Although adoption fees are waived, there is a required $50 deposit for a HASP (Harford Animal Sterilization Program) certificate if the animal is not already spayed or neutered. That fee is refunded upon completion of the procedure within 60 days.

“Almost 3,500 animals enter our shelter every year, including cats, dogs, rabbits and guinea pigs, ferrets, birds, reptiles, and farm animals,” said Cat Kelly, shelter operations director at HSHC. “We’re very excited to join shelters all across the country who will be opening their doors wide to find homes for thousands of pets this Saturday. We want to open for business on Sunday with very little or no animals left.”

Animals adopted from HSHC include a distemper vaccination (DHPP for dogs and FVRCP for cats), a rabies vaccination (if the animal is at least 3 months old), canine kennel cough vaccination, canine heartworm test, FeLV (feline leukemia) and FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus) testing, de-wormer, flea and tick preventative, a microchip, a free sample of Hill’s Science Diet food and a general exam.

This one-day Clear the Shelters event has been gaining traction since it launched in 2015. More than 80,000 pets were adopted during last year’s event, and in total, Clear the Shelters has resulted in more than 150,000 pet adoptions nationwide.

“Last year 26 animals from our shelter were placed into adoptive homes, including a rooster, a sun conure, a rabbit and a guinea pig,” said Jen Swanson, executive director at HSHC. “Many more people came back to adopt in the days following Clear the Shelters, and even if they didn't adopt, Clear the Shelters helped to increase foot traffic through the shelter and raise awareness about the importance of pet adoption.”