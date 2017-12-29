Readers' favorites in 2017

With a new year just around the corner, it’s time to look at what were the most popular stories or content in The Aegis, found either in print or online, or both.

Many of those popular items involved Harford high school students — six of the top 10 and eight of the top 25 most-viewed stories at www.theaegis.com weren’t stories at all, but high school prom photo galleries. High school graduations also were widely viewed online.

But by far, the most-viewed story online in 2017 involved a Bel Air woman whose immigration status was questioned by police while she was walking in town.

Here are the headlines of the top-read 25 stories at wee.theaegis.com, some with explanations:

1. “Bel Air Police detain woman walking, question her immigration status”: The story drew more than 500,000 page views. Police agencies in Harford County say they don't stop people just to check their immigration status, but the recent experience of a Bel Air woman, Aravinda Pillalamarri, raises questions about how clearly that's understood by officers on his streets, the town's police chief admits.

2. “Edgewood shooting suspect arrested in Delaware; slain office park victims identified”: A man suspected in an Oct. 18 workplace shooting in Harford County that killed three people and critically injured two others finally was in custody that night after a multi-state manhunt. The story about Radee Prince, of Elkton, who allegedly went on a rampage at Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood, was read by more than 260,000 people.

3. The 25 “free and cheap things to do in Harford County”: a list compiled by Harford Magazine.

4. 2017 Bel Air High School Prom: our photographers shot photos of high school students walking into their proms this spring.

5. 2017 North Harford Senior Prom

6. The “10 ways to know you were a Bel Air kid”: Do you remember this? The roller rink (either of them), the cow in Bel Air and other Bel Air landmarks — some that still exist, other that are long, long gone.

7. 2017 Harford Tech Prom

8. 2017 Fallston Prom

9. 2017 C. Milton Wright High School Prom

10. 2017 Havre de Grace Prom

11. 2017 Joppatowne Senior Prom

12. 2017 Patterson Mill Prom

13. C. Milton Wright High School Class of 2017 graduation — The nearly 350 members of the C. Milton Wright High School Class of 2017 kicked off the Harford County Public Schools graduation season with their commencement on Friday, May 26, at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena.

14. “’Mr. North Harford,' 18, killed in car accident:” A 2017 North Harford High School graduate, who never let the heart defect he was born with hold him back, was killed in a July car accident in Baltimore County while on his way to work. Winfield Berrell Jr., better known as "Win," was a "really was a good kid, a great kid," North Harford Principal Colin Carr said. "I felt like he had his head on straight and was headed in the right direction in life."

15. “The 13 places to take the kids in Harford County”: Have children? This Harford Magazine list lets you know the most well-known and the best-kept secrets for where you go with them.

16. “Harford County shooting: Emmorton Business Park scene”: more from the Oct. 18 workplace shooting.

17. “Woman dead in shooting near Bel Air, first Harford County homicide of 2017”: A 28-year-old woman is dead in a Tuesday morning shooting in Bel Air South, the first homicide of the year in Harford County. The shooting occurred just before 6 a.m. Feb. 7 in the 200 block of Clarkes Ridge Court, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office. Deputies found the woman, later identified as Marilyn Jaz Scott, in front of an apartment building in the Calvert's Walk apartment complex near South Tollgate Road and Bel Air South Parkway.

18. “Students among 30 injured in I-95 bus crash in Harford County”: An eighth-grade student and an adult were critically injured in May when the bus they were riding from a Philadelphia school to Washington, D.C., was clipped by a passing car on Interstate 95 in Harford County and overturned on the highway. The accident happened at the Route 155/Havre de Grace interchange.

19. Fallston High School Class of 2017 graduation: photo gallery

20. “Harford places then and now”: A photo gallery of some local landmarks, including the Bel Air Armory, Conowingo Dam and the old double-decker highway bridge in Havre de Grace.

21. “Harford teenager dies in early Monday morning crash”: A 17-year-old student at C. Milton Wright High School, who was killed in a car accident near Churchville in late August, was remembered as a good kid who was a great lacrosse player. James Pope, 17, of Bel Air, who went by “Tyler,” was killed in a single vehicle accident on Route 155 near McCommons Road around 5:45 a.m., according to Maryland State Police.

22. “Search warrant executed at Joppa-Magnolia firehouse”: Members of the Harford County Child Advocacy Center, which investigates suspected crimes against children, executed a search and seizure warrant at one of the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company stations, law enforcement and fire officials confirmed. The warrant was served the evening of March 30 at the Hanson Road firehouse. The warrant did not involved the firehouse, the chief of the company said.

23. “510 Johnnys fined $8,000, has liquor license suspended for violations, ends College Night”: Bel Air’s 510 Johnnys was fined $8,000 and slapped with a four-day suspension of its liquor license — starting in January 2018 — after the Harford County Liquor Control Board determined the establishment’s operators were responsible for multiple liquor law violations. Many of the issues, such as disorderly patrons, underage drinking, fights and intoxicated drivers leaving the premises, stem from the establishment’s popular College Night, according to testimony at a nearly two-hour show cause hearing held by the liquor board in December.

24. “Seven Bel Air High students disciplined for racist photo”: Seven Bel Air High School students were disciplined for their roles in creating a photo of themselves spelling out a racial slur with oversized letters pinned on or held up to their shirts, according to a Harford County Public Schools spokesperson. The incident occurred during the school’s annual Scrabble Day in October and brought widespread condemnation from many in the community.

25. “'The future belongs to you' Bel Air High speaker tells fellow graduates”, as first quarter of their lives ends with their June graduation ceremony.