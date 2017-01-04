Transfer of old Aberdeen school property from county to city experiences temporary setback

While voters in Havre de Grace cleared the way last week for the city to purchase several properties along Water Street from Harford County government, another property disposal the county administration hoped to complete by year's end – transfer of ownership of a former school building to the City of Aberdeen – is bogged down.

Transfer of the former high school building on Route 40 stalled primarily because of a temporary bureaucratic setback beyond the county's control, according to a government spokesperson. Even so, the plan to give the property to Aberdeen for $1 is hardly a done deal, as there remains wariness among some city officials regarding what might happen to it in the future.

During a retreat held in November, members of the city council, Mayor Patrick McGrady and key city staff members conceded they were in a tough position. On one hand, the building is pretty much beyond repair and would probably have to be demolished at a not insignificant cost. On the other, not taking the property means leaving the county to sell it off, with the city in turn conceding control over what could happen with it in the future.

So, they reluctantly agreed to go ahead and take it, admittedly with no clear plan of action. McGrady, however, said the likely fate would be to tear down the building, market the property to a developer and put restrictions on using it for such things as subsidized housing or other activities not suitable to the city's vision for redeveloping the downtown area.

Though Harford County Executive Barry Glassman's administration pressured Aberdeen to declare its intentions before the end of 2016, with an idea of completing the transfer by then or shortly thereafter, that timetable no longer exists.

The county found out that because the property originally was acquired for use as a school, relinquishing ownership requires approval of the Maryland Board of Public Works, administration spokesperson Cindy Mumby said. The board, consisting of the governor, state comptroller and state treasurer, meets twice a month in Annapolis, voting on state contracts and other business, including property acquisitions and related matters.

"We are working through the process," said Mumby, who added the deal with Aberdeen "is taking a little bit longer than we thought."

She also said representatives of the city had walked through the building in mid-December.

The school building, constructed in 1908 as a secondary school and expanded to accommodate elementary students in 1924, sits on just over two acres at the intersection of Route 40 and Franklin Street.

The property backs up to Aberdeen's Festival Park and is a block from City Hall. The site also sits in the heart of a designated redevelopment area that has been encouraged by the Maryland state government.

Aberdeen has applied for nearly $800,000 in state grants for redevelopment of the school site, although nothing has been approved, and if the money is forthcoming, it would likely be used to tear the building down, city officials said.

The county government took control of the property in 1974 and for a number of years the building, whose use as a school ended in the 1950s, was used for community services and health department activities. A plumbing malfunction in 2014 forced the county to abandon the building, after repairs were deemed to be too costly.

The County Council agreed to surplus the property to Aberdeen, passing a resolution as required in early October.

Last summer, McGrady, the Aberdeen mayor, called the school site "a key piece of property," one he said should be under city control.

But when the future of the property was debated at length during the Nov. 12 city retreat, the mayor said "it would be irresponsible to take it without a plan."

Councilwoman Sandra Landbeck, however, said the city needs to get control of the property, noting that "we do have a vision for downtown."

While several of those present agreed that taking the site poses "a risk," Landbeck said the city should get the building and then employ professional help "to help us manage the risk."

The city already owns the former Moose Lodge property along Rogers Street and the building housing The Aberdeen Room Archives & Museum on Howard Street. The Moose Lodge, purchased by the prior city administration, is sitting vacant, and city officials have questioned if they should find a new home for the museum and sell the Howard Street building. In both cases, there has been no concrete plan development for the future of either property.

Even with the prospect the building would have to be torn down, the consensus from the retreat was that the old school property also should come under city ownership, if only until a plan can be developed to either use the site or market it for sale.

"We need to take it seriously," Councilman Melvin Taylor said of future planning for the downtown area, including the school property. "We need to create an environment where the citizens see us as doing something, working together as a team."