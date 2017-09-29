Aberdeen still considering PILOT for purchaser of Old Post Apartments

The Aberdeen City Council has yet to decide whether it will grant a PILOT, payment in lieu of taxes, agreement to the potential purchaser of Old Post Apartments.

The city was presented a proposal from Tryko, a a New Jersey-based owner of affordable housing, which has a contract to buy the apartment complex formerly known as Washington Park. Tryko is seeking a payment in lieu of taxes — an annual payment to the city rather than paying property taxes.

In addition to the annual payment, Tryko would install two new lighting pools on the baseball field in North Deen Park. It would also make charitable donations to organizations of the city’s choice.

The PILOT would establish a 30-year payment schedule that is equal to an amount halfway between what the property taxes are on the property today and what they were before the property was re-assessed lower last year.

At a previous meeting, Councilman Tim Lindecamp said he is concerned that no significant changes have been made at Perrywood Garden Apartments, just to the south of Aberdeen City limits, since Tryko took over.

Moe Krohn, a regional manager for Tryko, talked to the City Council at its meeting Monday about improvements that have been made and noted several new programs at the apartment complex, the site of a shooting Monday evening.

Most importantly, he said, he and the staff at the apartments have created a relationship with local law enforcement and installed a video surveillance system that police can access live.

Installation of the camera system was complete Monday afternoon, Krohn said.

In another effort to help police, a mini-substation of sorts was created in the complex, with a small office area for Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

It has a kitchen, coffee and bathrooms for officers out on the road, he said.

He said new parking policies have been put into effect to limit traffic in the community; new lighting was installed in and around the complex; a new homework program was established in conjunction with George D. Lisby School at Hillsdale; the bookmobile is coming back; the Good News Club meets once a month for arts, crafts and preaching; the Department of Social Services is helping residents with employment on-site, helping with resume writing, vocational training, getting higher-paying jobs and letting them know about programs available they might not know about; meals were provided over the summer through Harford County Public Schools; and a new playground was installed.

Isaac Sassoon, a Tryko representative, reiterated the benefits of the PILOT, not just for his company, but for the city.

The PILOT creates a certainty, he said.

“The certainty allows the city to forecast, and not worry about what the assessment will be over the next period of time,” Sassoon said. “The taxes could get adjusted up or down, this allows certainty.”

The council did not take any action Monday on the PILOT request.