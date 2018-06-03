Two hurt, one trapped in crash on Old Joppa Road Sunday afternoon

Two people were taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore Sunday afternoon following an accident in Joppa, according to Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company officials.

The fire company was notified around 4 p.m. Sunday of a crash in the 2000 block of Old Joppa Road in Joppa, according to a fire company post on Facebook.

A chief arrived at 4:05 p.m. and found two vehicles overturned, with one person trapped inside one of them.

Crews from rescue Engine 815 arrived and began stabilizing the vehicle. Once stable, firefighters used the HURST Jaws of Life and other special rescue tools to safely remove the trapped driver, who was removed in less than 15 minutes and turned over to waiting paramedics.

A Maryland State Police Medevac helicopter was requested but was unable to fly because of the weather.

An additional ambulance was requested and responded from Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company.

Both drivers were taken by land to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in serious, but stable condition.

