Two hurt, one trapped in crash on Old Joppa Road Sunday afternoon

Two people were taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore Sunday afternoon following an accident in Joppa, according to Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company officials.
The fire company was notified around 4 p.m. Sunday of a crash in the 2000 block of Old Joppa Road in Joppa, according to a fire company post on Facebook.
A chief arrived at 4:05 p.m. and found two vehicles overturned, with one person trapped inside one of them.
Crews from rescue Engine 815 arrived and began stabilizing the vehicle. Once stable, firefighters used the HURST Jaws of Life and other special rescue tools to safely remove the trapped driver, who was removed in less than 15 minutes and turned over to waiting paramedics.
Maryland State Police Medevac helicopter was requested but was unable to fly because of the weather.
An additional ambulance was requested and responded from Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company.
Both drivers were taken by land to the University of Maryland
R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in serious, but stable condition. The story will be updated.
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman leads a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for the Harford County Agricultural Center, built in the repurposed Glen Echo Furniture store in Street to bring agricultural service entities under one roof.
Michael E. Bennett, Aberdeen’s former mayor and current executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, delivered closing remarks at the Aberdeen Memorial Day ceremony Monday.
Seniors in the Science and Mathematics Academy magnet program at Aberdeen High School show their senior Capstone projects to the public during the annual gallery walk Tuesday.
Harford County Public Schools Superintendent finalist Dr. David Ring Jr. answers questions from a group of Harford County high school student representatives during a round of stakeholder interviews Tuesday.
On Tuesday morning, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office hosted the agency’s second memorial ceremony honoring the seven deputies lost in the line of duty. Deputy Frank Bateman was posthumously given the Medal of Honor during the event.