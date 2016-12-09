Harford's former emergency operations building being razed

Harford County's former Emergency Operations Center building is being demolished, more than two years after a brand-new Department of Emergency Services building was dedicated next door.

The former EOC building, which dates to the late 1950s, is off of Ady Road in the Hickory area north of Bel Air. It is the former home of county emergency services personnel and the 911 center.

Those services have moved to the adjacent two-story, $46.4 million, DES building, which was dedicated in November of 2014. The building also houses county IT services.

The demolition of the EOC structure started Nov. 28 and is expected to last up to 30 days, according to county government spokesperson Cindy Mumby. The land will then be seeded, with sod placed on top, after demolition is finished. The landscaping is scheduled to be finished by next March, according to Mumby.

Workers with general contractor Griz, of Baltimore County, spent about two months before that taking anything that could be recycled or disposed of out of the building, according to Mumby.

"It's almost at the ground level now," Mumby said Thursday, regarding the remains of the structure.

The county is spending $343,438 on the demolition, she said.

Mumby said there are no plans "at this time" to build a replacement structure. The land had been set aside for Phase II of the DES project, which involved building new structures for the county's HAZMAT unit, Technical Rescue Team and radio shop.

That phase was put on hold after County Executive Barry Glassman took office in late 2014. Glassman curtailed capital spending to get the county's debt under control.

The HAZMAT, TRT and radio shop are in rented space at the Forest Hill Airpark, according to Mumby. She said HAZMAT personnel had already been based in Forest Hill, and they were joined by the TRT – that team's equipment had been distributed among local volunteer fire companies – and the radio shop, which had been in garage bays at the rear of the former EOC.