Big power line project draws fire from northern Harford residents

Residents living around the small northwestern Harford County community of Norrisville are mobilizing for a fight against a major regional power distribution project that is expected to bring more high voltage overhead lines strung across their farms and neighborhoods.

More than 90 residents packed into a sweltering meeting room at the Jarrettsville Library Wednesday night to discuss potential impacts from the Independence Energy Connection project and how they can minimize them in Harford County.

"The project will benefit the public at large but will have an impact on Norrisville," Patricia Hankins, a Whiteford area resident who has been monitoring the project, said.

The $320 million project was announced June 1 by Transource Energy of Columbus, Ohio, which is working under the auspices of PJM Interconnection, the nation's largest regional power grid that manages electricity distribution across 13 states, including Maryland and Pennsylvania, where the Independence Energy Connection project is centered.

The project is needed, the company said, to improve reliability after the grid operator "identified concerns with the delivery of electricity into the region."

When completed, Transource said, the project will provide "two new pathways to alleviate electric gridlock," noting that PJM estimates the project also "will save the region's electric customers approximately $600 million over the next 15 years."

The project consists of building two new substations, one in York County, Pa., north of the Norman Wood Bridge, and the other in Franklin County, Pa., near Chambersburg, that will in turn be connected to the existing power grid by new high voltage transmission lines between the new substations and existing stations in Harford and Washington counties.

The proposed York County substation will be connected to the existing Conastone Substation owned by Exelon subsidiary Baltimore Gas & Electric, which is off Jolly Acres Road just east of Route 23 and Norrisville.

The estimated distance of the connection is 15 miles, according to Transource's news release on the project. Two locations are under consideration for the new substation, both along Pa. Route 74, and dozens of potential routes for the connecting lines into Maryland are being studied. Most of the new line will be in York County, but the final five to six miles will be in Harford, depending on the final route taken, according to maps the company has released.

Right now, the proposed routes "look like somebody picked up a bowl of spaghetti and then dropped it in Norrisville [to] see where it lands," said Aimee O'Neill, who complained the company hasn't been forthcoming with information.

"We need to steer this away from the routes that will be most disadvantageous to the Norrisville area," she said.

One of the least developed areas of Harford County, Norrisville has a high percentage of preserved farms and woodlands, is crisscrossed by Deer Creek and its tributaries and in recent years has seen the emergence of eco-tourism businesses such as Fish-in Barrel, a fee pond fishing site, and Mason-Dixon Outfitters, a fee hunting site.

Both businesses would be impacted by some of the proposed power line routes, Hankins said, as would at least one tree farm. One proposed route for the line would parallel Route 136, one of the state's 18 designated Scenic Byways.

The area also already is crisscrossed by a number of overhead power lines connecting Conastone to the grid and with a sister substation a few miles east in Graceton.

Hankins and O'Neill said Transource should be lobbied to choose "other options," routes farther west along the border with Baltimore County.

The 230-kilovolt, dual cycle power lines will be strung from lattice towers along a 130-foot wide right of way accessible by a 20-foot road, Hankins noted. The towers will be 135 feet high and 30 feet wide, "not a pretty sight," she said.

"This is an emotional topic for all of us," County Councilman Chad Shrodes, a Norrisville resident, told the gathering. "It will have a huge impact on some of these businesses."

Shrodes, whose own property is along one of the proposed routes, said there are numerous environmental concerns, including disturbance of wetlands and the habitats of bog turtles and Baltimore checkerspot butterflies whose numbers are in decline.

He also talked about the numerous farms in the community whose owners have placed them in preservation programs, farms which in some cases have been in the same family for 200 years or more.

"Transmission lines would dramatically affect these properties," Shrodes said.

Since announcing the project two weeks ago, Transource has held a series community meetings in areas affected by the project, including one at North Harford High School on June 7 that was sparsely attended. A company spokesperson could not be reached for comment Thursday morning.

Shrodes said he met with a company representative during the North Harford session and tried to stress the need to follow existing rights of way and to minimize impacts wherever possible.

He has since worked with the county Planning Department to produce a series over overlay maps showing how the various power line routes would affect agricultural preservation zones, sensitive environmental areas and historic structures.

Copies of the maps were distributed to those who attended Wednesday's meeting and everyone was urged to sign a petition asking for preservation/protection of the Mason-Dixon Scenic Byway, farmland, land in the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program, the eco-tourism businesses and local tree farms.

Hankins said she believes Transource plans to select final routes for the power lines in August, and those present agreed to hold another meeting on July 12 at the Norrisville Volunteer Fire Company, 2134 Harkins Road, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Andrew Klein, an area resident and businessman, said the group may very well have to result to litigation to ensure the community's interests, "your livelihood, your homes," are protected. He said he would be willing to "put in a few dollars" if necessary.

Klein said utilities "are miserable to deal with" and recalled his family's 25-year court battle with a petroleum pipeline company over enhanced fire protection in the Forest Hill community, where the company has a storage facility.

Petitions, he said, will get "pushed by the wayside," while "litigation will get what you want."