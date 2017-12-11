Baltimore man convicted of attempted murder, other charges in 2014 Edgewood shooting

A Baltimore man was convicted last week of attempted murder in Harford County in connection with a 2014 shooting during a home invasion in Edgewood, the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Tyrone Thomas Nordine, 36, of the city’s Brooklyn area, was convicted Thursday after a four-day trial and more than seven hours of jury deliberation, according to a State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

The jury found Nordine guilty of attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, first-degree assault, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence or felony and illegal possession of a regulated firearm, according to court records.

Nordine faces a life sentence for the attempted murder and an additional 80 years in prison for his convictions on the other charges, the State’s Attorney’s Office said. Harford Circuit Judge Yolanda Curtin, who presided over the trial, has not set a sentencing date, according to court records. Nordine is being held without bail pending sentencing.

According to the State’s Attorney’s Office, Nordine’ s case was tried twice before and resulted in hung juries both times. After consulting with the victim and the witnesses in the case, Senior Assistant State’s Attorney David Ryden elected to try it a third time.

Ryden was quoted in the press release that the decision to bring the case to trial again was made “because of the victim’s willingness to go through another grueling trial, and with the cooperation of a very brave and strong witness who came forward to assist in the investigation despite threats to her safety.”

Around 4:20 a.m. on Sept. 20, 2014, Harford County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Crimson Tree Court in Edgewood and found a 35-year-old woman shot twice in the head inside her home. Initial reports from the Sheriff’s Office stated a firearm had been discharged, but the extent of the woman’s injuries were not known, according to a report of the crime by The Aegis.

Investigators learned that two suspects kicked in her front door and forced their way into the victim’s bedroom and shot her. Two teenage children and a toddler were in the house but were unharmed.

The victim was stabilized and taken to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air and later to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center. She recovered from her injuries, but was unable to be found upon her release from the hospital, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

The shootings occurred during a spate of violence on the west side of Edgewood in which four people were shot and wounded in three incidents over a six-day period and a sheriff’s deputy was injured after being dragged by a man’s vehicle during a routine traffic stop.

A witness eventually came forward and identified Nordine as one of the suspects in the Crimson Tree Court shooting. The evidence at trial also established that Nordine threatened witnesses in the neighborhood several days after the shooting not to cooperate with law enforcement. The victim was found more than a year later, and Nordine was subsequently indicted and arrested.

No motive was established at trial, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office news release, but the jury heard evidence that the victim’s fiancé had been recently arrested for his involvement in a shooting four days before on a playground on Brookside Drive in Edgewood, and she was believed to be targeted for retribution.

The Crimson Tree Court shooting investigation is still considered open and any witnesses are encouraged to come forward to help identify the second suspect, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.