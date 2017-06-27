Despite prior complaints, Harford schools will expand enVision Math program to middle schools

Despite previous complaints from some parents of elementary level students about the program, Harford County Public Schools will expand use of the enVision Math 2.0 program to sixth- and seventh-grade students next year.

The program was used in elementary schools during the recently ended 2016-17 school year, the first of a four-year, $1.2 million contract, also with Pearson.

Some elementary school parents and students expressed concerns about the program to the school board earlier this year, however, saying its "abstract" nature made it difficult and time-consuming for parents to help their children with math homework, even with online support tools.

Those who complained said the program had caused children who once enjoyed math to hate the subject.

School officials countered that they adopted enVision Math because it is aligned with the state's College and Career-Ready Standards, which were adopted started in the 2013-2014 school year.

The program replaces Everyday Mathematics, the primary program for sixth-graders, and UCSMP Transition Mathematics, the primary program for seventh-graders, which have been in use since 2006, before the new state standards took effect, Joseph Schmitz, executive director of middle/high school instruction and performance, said.

With enVision Math, teachers present a problem for their class to solve "and then provide opportunities for students to explain their thinking," said Angela Morton, executive director of elementary school instruction and performance.

Middle school teachers and administrators, who field-tested the program with students this spring, gave enVision Math 2.0 high marks during a presentation to the school board Monday night, following which the board approved a two-year, $127,772 contract with Pearson K-12 Learning Services of Chandler, Ariz., for the additional grade level math courses.

Board members expressed their support for the committee's field testing work, although they had some questions about students who have not used enVision Math before and their ability to pick it up, whether the program aligns with eighth-grade and high school math programs, and the costs.

James Johnson, principal of Havre de Grace Middle School, said he observed the field tests and worked with students who were using the program.

He said students could identify their mathematical strengths and weaknesses and effectively communicate those matters to their teachers and fellow students.

"Students were intellectually engaged," Johnson said. "They were engaged with each other and used mathematical language in their discussions with each other with ease."

The program was selected by the 30-person Middle School Mathematics Textbook Review Committee, which reviewed enVision Math and three other nationally-known math programs that would be aligned with the College and Career-Ready Standards, according to the presentation.

The committee was formed in February and included teachers, special educators, mentors, principals and assistant principals, an elementary school math coach, elementary and high school math teachers and middle school content specialists, according to Sarah Morris, supervisor of math for the school system.

EnVision Math scored the highest, based on the committee's benchmarks, ahead of Discovery Education, Carnegie Learning and Agile Mind. The committee recommended, by "unanimous decision," that the school system adopt the program, Morris said.

At least one teacher in every middle school conducted the field tests, she said.

The program will be available next year for students taking Math 6 and Math 7, two out of eight math courses available for middle schoolers, including 1,818 sixth-graders and 1,397 seventh-graders, according to presentation documents.

"I'm very excited about the program," Tammy Bailey, a sixth-grade math teacher at Bel Air Middle School, said.

She and her fellow field testers, who numbered about 12, "found very little that we didn't like about" enVision Math.

"Every one of us was in agreement that student engagement, participation and confidence improved immediately when we implemented this program," Bailey said.

She noted students who had been hesitant to participate in math class before began participating with the new program; students who had trouble completing their homework began completing more of it and students who needed "frequent redirection" to stay on task became much more engaged in class.

"The lessons are designed around exploration and discussion, which allowed the students to feel comfortable sharing their ideas even if they don't have it all figured out yet," Bailey said.

She said videos that accompany the lessons are easy for students to understand.

Bailey noted the design of the program makes it easy for teachers to spot students who have mastered the lesson and are ready to move on to something more challenging, and they can recognize students who need extra support.

She said parents have given positive feedback, too, as the materials are set up so they can track what their children have learned so far and where they are headed, and it is easier to help their children at home.

Bailey said students who had not used enVision Math before had a "seamless" transition.

"The students immediately began participating; they enjoyed it," she said.

Cybil Rohner, another field tester and committee member who teachers sixth-grade math at Fallston Middle School said her four children attend Youth's Benefit Elementary School in Fallston, so she has also experienced enVision Math as a parent.

She gave the program high marks at the elementary and middle school levels, stating she was "really blown away by the content."

Rohner said she is most excited about how the program gives students the opportunity to "struggle" with math.

"The real world is complex, and I like that students begin at an early age to see those complicated problems," she said.

Morton, the director of elementary school instruction and performance, acknowledged the concerns expressed by some elementary school parents about enVision Math.

She said school system administrators worked with teachers to limit homework assignments to no more than 20 minutes, and assessments were adjusted so they have "only the items that were needed to accurately measure student performance."

Morton said school officials have been working with teachers and members of the community, and there will be math nights at each elementary school in the first and second semesters of the next school year for the community.

"It is evident that teachers are implementing materials and students are actively engaged in learning," she said.