Two new Harford Community College trustees appointed

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Judith Holloway and Brian Walker to five-year terms on the nine-member Harford Community College Board of Trustees.

Judith Holloway, who is from Darlington, is the new representative from County Council District E. She replaces Dr. James Valdes, who served the maximum two consecutive terms, during which he was board chairman.

Holloway is certified by the National Board of Examiners in Optometry and is the owner of Holloway Eye Care & Optique, which has offices in Harford and Cecil counties. She graduated with honors from the Pennsylvania College of Optometry in 1991, specializing in vision rehabilitation.

Holloway’s awards include the Clinical Excellence Award, the CIBA Contact Lens Achievement Award, and the NOIR Low Vision Award. She is a member of both the American Optometric Association and the Maryland Optometric Association, and is a frequent lecturer at various local and regional optometry seminars.

Walker is the new representative from County Council District C. He replaces John Haggerty, who also served the maximum two consecutive terms and has a relationship with HCC that spans more than four decades, as a former teacher, coach and athletic director at the college.

Courtesy photo/Lauren L. Ciambruschini Brian Walker, center, has been appointed to the Harford Community College Board of Trustees. With him at his Aug. 13 swearing in are HCC President Dianna Phillips and HCC Board Chairman Richard Norling.

A graduate of Edgewood High School, Walker attended Essex Community College before earning a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Towson University. In 2010, he completed Harvard Business School’s Accelerated Leadership Development Program.

Walker has nearly 30 years of business experience, working with a variety of health care businesses focusing on building strong teams and positioning businesses to go public or be acquired. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for St. Francis de Sales Church in Abingdon and is the fundraising chairperson for Harford Family House.

The new trustees were sworn in at the Harford County Courthouse on Aug. 13.

