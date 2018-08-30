New Harford teachers look to share their 'love of learning'

Kyla Lanchak, a first-year teacher at Forest Hill Elementary School, is filled with excitement about the school year ahead and looking to share the joys of learning with her fourth-grade class.

She is starting her first year of teaching; Lanchak held up her Harford County Public Schools identification badge, smiling broadly.

“This badge makes it official!” she exclaimed.

Lanchak said she wants to share with her students the love of learning she inherited from her mother, an accountant who home-schooled her through part of elementary school and all of middle school. She attended high school at Harford Christian School in Dublin, earning dual credits through Harford Community College and completed high school in December of 2014.

“I’ve always loved learning, and I just want to be able to share that with my students and show them that learning isn’t just in a book — learning is life,” she said.

Harford County Public Schools students in kindergarten through 12th grade start the 2018-19 school year Tuesday, Sept. 4. The school system serves about 37,800 elementary, middle and high school students in 54 schools.

Forest Hill Elementary, like other schools in Harford County, lost its teacher mentors as part of the most recent budget approval process, according to Principal Marc Hamilton, who is starting his fourth year leading Forest Hill Elementary and his 15th year with Harford County Public Schools. Eighty-one positions were cut system-wide to help balance the $461.7 million operating budget for fiscal 2019, adopted by the Board of Education in June.

That means faculty, staff and administrators must all pitch in to help the four teachers who are new to Forest Hill — including teaching profession rookies Lanchak and Katlyn Daisey, a speech and language pathologist — get acclimated.

Those measures include bonding activities and dinner outings so new faculty members can build trust with veteran staffers. Veteran teachers are available to support new teachers, if they hit a tough spot later in the year, according to Hamilton.

“We’re well aware of the pulse and cycle of new teachers, so we look to support them as best we can,” Hamilton said.

Administrators and faculty at Forest Hill expressed excitement about the start of a new school year. Teachers were decorating their classrooms Tuesday in ways that reflect the school-wide theme for the upcoming year in which the school is a “village” for its students and staff.

Lanchak and her three fourth-grade faculty colleagues put Maryland-themed decorations in their classrooms, since there will be social studies units related to Maryland.

Sharing a love of learning

Lanchak, a Jarrettsville resident, graduated this past spring from Towson University, where she studied elementary and special education. She completed her degree program at the TUNE — Towson University in Northeastern Maryland — building on Harford Community College’s Bel Air campus. She completed her first two years of college at HCC and her final years in the Towson building.

“It was nice to be able to stay in the same county and have all my internships here,” Lanchak said..

Lanchak said she is most excited about learning alongside her students.

“I’m just excited to go on that adventure with them and see those ah-ha moments when they understand something, or celebrate their successes,” she said.

Her room is next door to Erin McMaster, a former teacher mentor who is returning to the classroom for the upcoming school year after her mentoring position was cut.

McMaster said she was a teacher mentor for three years, working with several schools in Harford. She spent 10 years teaching fourth grade at Forest Hill before that and is back in room 210, her previous classroom.

Hamilton, the principal, said Lanchak had been positioned next to McMaster’s classroom, so she could step out and seek the veteran teacher’s help, if needed.

McMaster said she and her colleagues, Kori Yekstat and Tina Kropp, have worked as a group to help Lanchak get acclimated.

“I feel like we’ve worked collaboratively as a group to do that, which I feel is nice so she doesn’t have to lean on one person,” McMaster said.

Yekstat is starting her ninth year at Forest Hill and 11th year with HCPS, plus she is a member of Forest Hill’s school improvement team. She said she loves working with new teachers.

“I think they come in fresh with new ideas, and they help us to re-evaluate and reshape our beliefs on teaching,” she said.

Yekstat said new teachers can bring news of new developments in the teaching profession. McMaster called it “authentic professional development.”

“Teaching is very much a team [effort],” said Kropp, who has spent her 15-year career at Forest Hill. “It takes a village — we all work together, sharing ideas, sharing feedback.”

Improving communication

Daisey, the speech language pathologist, has three years of experience in her field, working with children and the elderly in clinics. This year is her first working in a school environment.

“I’m really excited to bring my knowledge from an outpatient setting to a school setting,” said Daisey, 27, who recently moved to Abingdon from Timonium with her husband.

Daisey grew up in Bel Air and graduated from Bel Air High School in 2008. She then attended Stevenson University in Baltimore County, earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology and then a master’s in speech and language pathology from Loyola University Maryland in the school’s Graduate Center in Columbia.

She said she became interested in speech and language pathology while shadowing a Baltimore County Public Schools school psychologist as an undergraduate. Daisey said she saw a pathologist working, and the psychologist encouraged her to talk with the pathologist.

Daisey worked in the clinical setting after she earned her master’s degree, including two years in skilled nursing facilities with elderly patients, such as those recovering from strokes.

She also spent a year working with children ages 2 to 13 in an outpatient setting with Trellis in Sparks. Trellis provides an array of services, including clinical, educational and diagnostic, to children with autism and other “related disorders,” as well as their families, according to the Trellis website.

Daisey said she wants to continue working with children because “you’re working on growing and developing language.” She said she might keep working with senior citizens on the weekends or during summers.

“It’s maintenance versus developing new skills,” she said of the difference between working with the elderly and with children.