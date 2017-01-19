Harford delegates choose Teresa Reilly, Andrew Cassilly as new leaders

Del. Teresa Reilly has been elected by her colleagues to lead the eight-member Harford County delegation in the Maryland House of Delegates, succeeding Del. Rick Impallaria, who had led the eight-member delegation for the past six years.

Delegation members elected Reilly as delegation chair and Del. Andrew Cassilly as vice chair during the weekly delegation meeting Jan. 12 – Cassilly and Reilly are both Republicans. The voting happened during the closed session portion of the meeting, according to Judi Wobensmith, Reilly's chief of staff. Reilly had served as vice chairman the past two legislative sessions.

Reilly said Wednesday that she has the leadership skills and that this year is a good time to run for delegation chair.

"Sometimes change is good for the delegation," she said.

Cassilly said his run for vice chair was "an opportunity to serve in a different capacity, and I think you'll see good things."

"We're excited," he said. "It's going to be a good year."

Impallaria, a Republican, as are Reilly, Cassilly and four of the other five Harford delegates, did not seek another year leading the delegation, which chooses its chair and vice chair at the beginning of each year's session.

"I've been doing it for six years," Impallaria said. "It was just a matter of time constraints and trying to make it all work."

Impallaria's 7th Legislative District includes western Harford County and parts of Eastern Baltimore County, so he is a member of both counties' legislative districts, are fellow 7th District delegates Pat McDonough and Kathy Szeliga. Reilly and Cassilly's 35th District includes northern and central Harford and western Cecil counties, so they are also members of two county delegations.

When asked if his recent conviction for driving while impaired in Ocean City last summer was a factor in his decision not to seek the chair again, Impallaria said he could not comment on the case.

Impallaria was convicted Jan. 4 after a jury trial in Worcester County Circuit Court. He had pleaded not guilty to one count of driving while impaired by alcohol, but the jury found him guilty, according to online court records. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 21, according to court records.

Impallaria, serving his fourth term in the House of Delegates, was first elected in 2002 and re-elected in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

Reilly and Cassilly were both elected to their first terms in 2014.

Reilly also serves as the deputy minority whip in the House of Delegates. She is also a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, which handles matters such as taxation, elections, education funding and programs, transportation funding and child, youth and family issues, according to the Maryland General Assembly website.