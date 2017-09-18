Bel Air Auto Auction opens new Riverside facility

The Bel Air Auto Auction is in its new digs in Riverside, a 185-acre site off Philadelphia Road that gives company officials enough space to have their auction business and corporate headquarters in one location.

“We are thrilled to be on one site,” Michelle Nichols-Neff, vice president of parent company BSC America, said Monday. “It’s much more efficient, so we are really tickled to be here.”

The Nichols family has owned the Bel Air Auto Action, which was founded in 1947, since 1980. R. Charles Nichols, the current president of the BSC America Auction Group, purchased the business with his late wife, Elaine, and two business partners, according to Nichols-Neff.

She and her brother, Raymond C. Nichols, became business partners with their father in 1993. Raymond Nichols is the CEO of BSC America.

The Riverside facility, which construction started on two years ago, opened last Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and its first auction. Among those attending was Harford County Executive Barry Glassman.

“It has taken us many years of planning and a tremendous amount of work on the part of everyone involved in the building and moving process to bring us to this exciting point in our Auction’s history,” Charles Nichols said in a statement. “We are enthused to be providing it for our customers and employees.”

The Auto Auction moved from a 40-acre site off Route 1 just south of the Town of Bel Air. The company headquarters, as well as offices for its lending, remarketing and fleet services, were relocated from a site across Route 1, which covered about 20 more acres, to Riverside, too, according to Nichols-Neff.

“We had outgrown the [Bel Air] space,” she said.

She noted “people are so excited” about the new site, which offers better access and parking for visitors. The site is about two-and-a-half miles from the Route 543/I-95 interchange.

“We had a huge turnout on Thursday,” Nichols-Neff said.

There were 2,000 “units,” or individual vehicles, for sale Thursday, and 81 percent were sold, she said.

Raymond Nichols presided over the auction of the first vehicle, according to a company news release.

“The new auction will be able to accommodate continued growth in the marketplace and allow us to serve better our customers’ needs with ease and efficiency in a new state of the art auction facility,” he said in a statement.

The vehicle sold for $13,500, which will be donated for Hurricane Irma relief efforts, Nichols-Neff said.

BSC America also operates the Tallahassee Auto Auction in Florida plus the Clayton Station facility in Edgewood, where heavy equipment, boats and RVs are sold at auction.

Nichols-Neff said the Tallahassee facility was closed Sept. 11, when Irma struck Florida, but it reopened the next day,

“All employees and the facility did not have much damage to report,” she said. “We were relieved of that.”

The Bel Air Auto Auction is BSC America’s “flagship” auction site, with more than 100,000 vehicles for sale each year, according to the news release.

Cars and trucks, which are typically pre-owned or those that have been repossessed, turned in after a lease or removed from a county or state-owned fleet, are sold at the flagship site, according to Nichols-Neff.

The Auto Auction also hosts GM Financial Factory auctions every two weeks. Products from General Motors factories are for sale to GM dealerships, according to Nichols-Neff.

The number of lanes for auctions has grown from six at Bel Air to 10 at Riverside. The process is the same, with bids accepted in person and online simultaneously, she said.

The new site includes a separate “vehicle enhancement center” for maintenance, reconditioning, painting and imaging, and a check-in center for dealers and vehicle transporters, according to the release.

About 500 people work for BSC America at Riverside, and more work for the various sub-contractors who handle duties such as vehicle transportation and painting.

Nichols-Neff said BSC America and the sub-contractors have added about 100 positions since moving to Riverside.

She noted surrounding hotels and restaurants are filled with people who have arrived the night before the Thursday auctions.

“We really have given an economic boost to the area,” she said.

The company is currently exploring options to redevelop the Bel Air site and is working with the Harford County Office of Economic Development.

“We’ve been here a long time, so we’re excited to see something appropriate go there,” Nichols-Neff said.

The company is also seeking county approval to rezone a parcel adjacent to the former Bel Air auction site that is currently being used as a parking lot, so it has B-3 commercial zoning that matches the zoning for the auction site.

Legislation that includes requests to rezone more than 100 properties is currently before the Harford County Council, which has the final say and is expected to vote on the bill later this fall.

Nichols-Neff said the company does not have any plans to change the Bel Air Auto Auction name. It is using the Belcamp address of 4805 Philadelphia Road.

“We celebrated our 70th anniversary, so no need to change it,” she said.

More information about the company and its auction schedules is online at https://www.bscamerica.com.