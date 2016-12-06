City of Aberdeen's website gets an upgrade, goes live

A revamped City of Aberdeen website went live Monday at www.aberdeenmd.gov.

"We want them to find it as easy to navigate and as informative as possible," City Manager Randy Robertson said.

Robertson, who was hired in July from Cordova, Alaska, said he encountered Aberdeen's former website, http://www.aberdeen-md.org, earlier this year when he saw that the city manager's position was open.

"I thought it wasn't really as fleshed out, and maybe not as user friendly, as possible," he said, noting several people approached him after he started working and told him "we can do better."

Robertson said a municipal website is "the window to the city, wherever you may be sitting."

The revamped site has an updated look, along with features such as ways for residents to see their entire tax or water and sewer bill accounts, plus links to community services and listings of properties for sale in the city.

The links page is "far more comprehensive" than the old one, and more links will be added to the new site as they become available, Robertson said in an interview last week. Although he initially said the address would be the same, it's different. The former address, however, redirects to the new one.

The new home page has a blue and light-gray color scheme, a slide show of Aberdeen landmarks and buttons to link to services such as an employee directory, online bill payment, open bids for city projects, a meeting schedule and the city's electronic newsletter, The Aberdeen Advocate.

Any municipal website should serve local residents' needs as well as be an information hub for people who want to relocate a business in the community, start a business or purchase a home, according to Robinson.

"The first picture that you see should be your very best one," he said.

Robertson said Aberdeen's revamped website will give "a more robust picture to provide a good snapshot of our city."

He also stressed the ease of navigation, that the new site is designed so people can find what they need in two to three clicks of a mouse.

"Hopefully we are three clicks from success on anything that you do," Robertson said.

The city spent about $3,500 to have an outside firm complete aspects of the site design, such as the page visuals, according to Robertson. He noted much of the "heavy lifting" of creating the new site, such as putting the list of available properties together, was done by city staff.

"This, we think, is a very good use of city tax dollars and capturing some of the in-house talent that we have," he said.

Robertson expects the site will always be under development, "like any good web page," as it is improved over time.

City staff is seeking feedback from users. Suggestions should be directed to Felicia Banuelos in the city manager's office at fbanuelos@aberdeenmd.gov or at 410-297-4212.

"If it makes sense to move something or do it in a different way, or add a feature, then we'd like to hear from [users]," Robertson said.