Preliminary site plan approved for new hotel in Aberdeen

A new 91-room motel is planned to be built off Route 40 in Aberdeen, behind the Golden Corral restaurant.

The preliminary site plan for the project was approved 4-0 by the Aberdeen City Council at its meeting Monday night. Mayor Patrick McGrady was not at the meeting because he was sick; Councilman Tim Lindecamp presided.

The hotel, Woodspring Suites, in the 700 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard, for guests who will be staying for extended periods, won't necessarily look like a hotel.

"It has a condo feel to it, it has a residential look," Bob Capalongo of the engineering firm CNA Inc., told the council members.

Following a community meeting with surrounding property owners, who said lighting and screening were among their concerns, the developers added additional trees – evergreens to provide year-round screening – were added to the plan.

The main access to the hotel will be from a driveway just west of the Golden Corral; a secondary entrance will be through the restaurant's parking lot, "which may help marry the sites together," Capalongo said.

"It will be a very nice product when we're done," he said. "It's a good use for the site overall and the owners are in the area to deal with any problems."

A bill was introduced Monday that will deposit revenues from the city's annual share of the county hotel tax directly into the city's account dedicated to repaying Ripken Stadium debt.

The money has always gone into that account, City Manager Randy Robertson said, but it first went through the general fund.

"People thought we were taking money form the general account and we are not. This is to clarify that," he said. "This adds light and visibility to the process of the city's continued support for Ripken Stadium."

The city still owes $600,000 a year for the next five years on the debt it took on to build the stadium, he said.

A public hearing on the ordinance is scheduled for the next city council hearing on Monday, Feb. 13.

Citizens chat

Robertson also announced the next Citizens Chart is scheduled for Feb. 9 at noon in the city council chambers.

The first such "chat" was in January, attended by six to seven people, "five more than I thought," Robertson said.

The informal meetings are for city residents who have concerns they would like to discuss but can't or don't want to do it at a city council meeting.