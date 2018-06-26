Girl, 6, saved from drowning at Camp Hidden Valley pool in White Hall

A 6-year-old girl nearly drowned while swimming Monday at Camp Hidden Valley, the day camp in White Hall run by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil counties.

EMS crews from Norrisville Volunteer Fire Company and the Harford County EMS Foundation chase car were called to the camp in the 4700 block of Mellow Road at around 2:30 p.m., according to the Harford County Fire & EMS Association Facebook page.

After being rescued by lifeguards on duty, the girl was taken to a local medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the association.

Derek DeWitt, executive director for the Boys and Girls Club, issued the following statement Tuesday about the incident:

“We are all grateful the lifeguard, camp staff, first responders and hospital personnel quickly did their jobs to save the young girl’s life,” he wrote. “We conducted a comprehensive review to determine the exact sequence of yesterday's events.”

“It is important to know, our pools are vigilantly monitored by trained, vetted lifeguards; and as an extra safety measure, we position staff around the pool, at various vantage points, to monitor the children at all times,” the statement continues. “Preliminarily, it appears all safety procedures were followed, resulting in the lifesaving actions of the lifeguards and staff. I can’t overemphasize the sense of relief and thanks we all feel to those who had a hand in rescuing the young girl.”